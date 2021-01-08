Alberta identifies 1,183 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Red Deer has 255 active cases of COVID-19, which is three more than the 252 reported on Thursday. (File photo)

The Government of Alberta identified 1,183 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

There are now 13,628 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with 94,783 recovered cases. The death toll has risen by 24 – 1,241 Albertans have now died due to COVID-19.

Red Deer has 255 active cases, which is three more than the 252 reported on Thursday. Red Deer County has 54 active cases, Clearwater County has 47, Sylvan Lake has 40, Lacombe has 41, Lacombe County has 36, Olds has 39, Mountain View County has 28 and Stettler County has six.

The City of Wetaskiwin, Wetaskiwin County and Ponoka County have 637 collectively.

In Alberta Health Services’ Central zone, there are 1,460 active cases of the virus. Ninety people have been hospitalized, six of whom are in intensive care.

Provincially, 851 people are in the hospital – 135 of those individuals are in an intensive care unit.

Starting immediately, vaccine appointments will be offered to health-care workers in medical, surgical and COVID-19 units, the government announced Friday.

This means about 3,300 COVID unit staff and 15,400 medical and surgical unit staff are now eligible for the vaccine.

Additionally, a directive from Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, has been issued that will allow doctors, nurses and pharmacists who are not Alberta Health Services employees to deliver the vaccine.

“There are many regulated health practitioners who are authorized and have the knowledge, skill and competence to issue a vaccine. This directive will help us empower as many of our dedicated health-care workers as possible to join the broader team and help immunize Albertans,” said Hinshaw.

As of Thursday, 37,686 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta. This is 852.3 doses for every 100,000 people.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said the province has made “remarkable progress” in its vaccine rollout. The government’s goal is to get doses delivered as soon as they are received, he added.

“We want to see every appointment filled, which is why I’ve asked Alberta Health Services to start offering the vaccine to health-care workers from COVID-19 and medical or surgical units, and get them booked for appointments,” said Shandro.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter