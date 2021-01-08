Red Deer has 255 active cases of COVID-19, which is three more than the 252 reported on Thursday. (File photo)

Red Deer has 255 active cases of COVID-19, which is three more than the 252 reported on Thursday. (File photo)

Alberta identifies 1,183 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Central zone has 1,460 active cases

The Government of Alberta identified 1,183 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

There are now 13,628 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with 94,783 recovered cases. The death toll has risen by 24 – 1,241 Albertans have now died due to COVID-19.

Red Deer has 255 active cases, which is three more than the 252 reported on Thursday. Red Deer County has 54 active cases, Clearwater County has 47, Sylvan Lake has 40, Lacombe has 41, Lacombe County has 36, Olds has 39, Mountain View County has 28 and Stettler County has six.

The City of Wetaskiwin, Wetaskiwin County and Ponoka County have 637 collectively.

In Alberta Health Services’ Central zone, there are 1,460 active cases of the virus. Ninety people have been hospitalized, six of whom are in intensive care.

Provincially, 851 people are in the hospital – 135 of those individuals are in an intensive care unit.

Starting immediately, vaccine appointments will be offered to health-care workers in medical, surgical and COVID-19 units, the government announced Friday.

This means about 3,300 COVID unit staff and 15,400 medical and surgical unit staff are now eligible for the vaccine.

Additionally, a directive from Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, has been issued that will allow doctors, nurses and pharmacists who are not Alberta Health Services employees to deliver the vaccine.

“There are many regulated health practitioners who are authorized and have the knowledge, skill and competence to issue a vaccine. This directive will help us empower as many of our dedicated health-care workers as possible to join the broader team and help immunize Albertans,” said Hinshaw.

As of Thursday, 37,686 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta. This is 852.3 doses for every 100,000 people.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said the province has made “remarkable progress” in its vaccine rollout. The government’s goal is to get doses delivered as soon as they are received, he added.

“We want to see every appointment filled, which is why I’ve asked Alberta Health Services to start offering the vaccine to health-care workers from COVID-19 and medical or surgical units, and get them booked for appointments,” said Shandro.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No unexpected side-effects from COVID-19 shots given in Canada so far: Health Canada

Just Posted

File Photo
Provincial curling championships in Sylvan Lake cancelled

Curling Alberta announced Friday the men and women’s championships have been cancelled

Red Deer has 255 active cases of COVID-19, which is three more than the 252 reported on Thursday. (File photo)
Alberta identifies 1,183 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Central zone has 1,460 active cases

Brad and Andrea Bromley. (File Photo)
Sylvan Lake Sobeys staff go above and beyond the call of duty to help customer

An elderly customer fell in the store and staff quickly worked to do everything they could to help

In-class learning will resume at Alberta schools this upcoming Monday, Premier Jason Kenney confirmed on Thursday. (File photo by The Canadian Press)
In-person learning at schools resumes Monday: Alberta premier

Schools play a critical role in supporting student learning: Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange

Photo from Metro Creative
Sylvan Lake Quits looking for study participants

Sylvan Lake Quits is a project aimed at smokers who want to quit the habit

Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada, speaks during a press conference to announce that Health Canada has authorized the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Kawai
No unexpected side-effects from COVID-19 shots given in Canada so far: Health Canada

Most side effects subside within 24 hours

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo, debris litters the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. More questions than answers remain about the disaster that killed 176 people on board the Ukrainian jetliner, a year after Iran’s military mistakenly downed the plane with surface-to-air missiles. Officials in Canada, which was home to many of the passengers on the doomed plane, and other affected countries have raised concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in Iran’s investigation of its own military. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
5 nations want Iran to deliver justice on downed plane

Sweden earlier had said that Iran had agreed to compensate the families’ of the foreign victims

Bags of PPE waste seen recently at Ponoka’s Waste Transfer Station. (Image submitted)
Outbreak results in increased PPE waste at Ponoka dump

AHS says such materials are considered safe for the landfill

Stettler’s Renegade Station members are thrilled with the news of several nominations in this year’s Country Music Albert Awards. photo submitted
Stettler’s own Renegade Station lands several Country Music Alberta nominations

Categories included ‘Group of the Year’, ‘Horizon Single of the Year’, ‘Interactive Artist of the Year’ and ‘Fan’s Choice Award’

City of Lacombe Mayor Grant Creasey says he apologizes for a ‘lapse in good judgement’ after decided to travel to Africa this past November. (File photo by Black Press News Services)
Lacombe mayor apologizes for taking trip to Africa in November

Purpose of the trip was not essential

Financial literacy and credit counsellor Pamela George is shown in her home office in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Planning your 2021 budget a chance to reassess your spending and make changes

Saving a six-month buffer is important to start building that rainy-day cushion

People gather on Jan. 10, 2020, at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg for a vigil organized by the University of Manitoba Iranian Students Association (UMISA) for the Winnipeg victims killed in a plane crash in Iran. Victims from left to right are: Forough Khadem, Bahareh Hajesfandiari (41) Anisa Sadeghi (10) and Mohammad Sadeghi, Amir Hossein Ghorbani (21), Farzaneh Naderi (38) and Noojan Sadr (11), Amirhossien Ghasemi (32), Farhad Niknam (44), and Mojgan Daneshmand, Pedram Mousavi, Daria Mousavi (14) and Dorina Mousavi (9). THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Out of this mess:’ A look at some of the lives lost in the downing of Flight PS752

There were at least 55 Canadians on board and more than 100 passengers had ties to Canada

DC National Guard stands outside a mostly quiet Capitol, Thursday morning, Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington, as workers place security fencing in place. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Minchillo
In wake of chaotic day on Capitol Hill, talk turns to expediting Donald Trump’s exit

Overnight Congress ultimately certified Joe Biden as U.S. president-elect

Most Read