Alberta identifies 1,183 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

50.5% of all active cases are variants of concern

Another 1,183 COVID-19 cases have been identified in Alberta, including an additional 942 variant of concern cases, the provincial government said Sunday.

There are now 14,293 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with the 144,596 recovered cases. Of all the active cases, 50.5 are variants of concern.

One additional death was reported Sunday as well, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,013.

The City of Red Deer now has 243 active COVID-19 cases, which is 17 more than Saturday’s report, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

When looking at the province’s mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 65 active cases, Lacombe County has 62, the City of Lacombe has 52, Sylvan Lake has 33, Mountain View County has 50, Olds has 45, Clearwater County has 11 and Stettler County has eight.

The City of Camrose has 62 active cases, Camrose County has 55, Kneehill County has 21, Drumheller has 20 and Starland County has 10.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 216 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 121 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 14 active.

Overall the central zone has 1,222 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 6,600, the Edmonton zone has 3,524, the north zone has 1,885 and the south zone has 942. The locations of 120 active cases are currently unknown.

Provincially, there are 376 people currently in hospital due to COVID-19 – 90 of those individuals have been admitted into an intensive care unit. Meanwhile, in the central zone, 39 are currently hospitalized, with seven of those individuals in an ICU.

“If you have a cough, fever, runny nose, shortness of breath, sore throat or any other symptom of COVID-19, please stay home and complete the AHS self-assessment to arrange for testing,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter Sunday.



