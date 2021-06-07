There are now 18,424 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta and 56.8 per cent of those have been identified as variants of concern. (File photo by The Canadian Press)

Alberta identifies 127 new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

Central zone has 599 active cases

Alberta identified just 127 new COVID-19 cases and reported an additional two deaths Monday.

There are now 4,707 active cases of the virus in the province. One of the two deaths reported Monday, was a man in his 40s within the central zone. There have been a total of 2,248 virus-related deaths in Alberta.

The City of Red Deer currently has 176 active cases, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

When looking at the province’s mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 43 active cases, Lacombe County has 18, the City of Lacombe has 22, Sylvan Lake has 19, Mountain View County has 13, Olds has six, Clearwater County has 54 and Stettler County has eight.

The City of Camrose has six active cases, Camrose County has four, Kneehill County has six, while Drumheller and Starland County have none.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 71 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 16 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 17 active.

Overall, the central zone has 599 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 1,911, the Edmonton zone has 1,273, the north zone has 679 and the south zone has 243.

There are 351 people currently hospitalized by COVID-19 in Alberta, with 94 of those individuals in an intensive care unit.

Over the weekend, the Government of Alberta announced more than 66 per cent of Albertans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 13 per cent are now fully immunized.

“Crossing the 3 million dose milestone means we are that much closer to being open for summer. As more Albertans continue to step up and get vaccinated, we can all look forward to brighter days ahead,” Premier Jason Kenney said Saturday.

Second doses are now also available and will be administered as follows:

  • Anyone vaccinated in March or earlier can now book their second dose.
  • Anyone vaccinated in April can book their second dose starting no later than June 14.
  • Anyone vaccinated in May can book their second dose starting no later than June 28.

Albertans can book appointments through AHS online or by calling 811, or through participating pharmacies. More than three million doses have been administered in the province.


Most Read