Alberta identifies 1,300 COVID-19 cases over weekend

Red Deer now has 234 active COVID-19 cases, which is two more than the 232 in Friday’s update. (Advocate file image)

Alberta identified 1,300 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend: 586 on Friday, 430 on Saturday and 284 on Sunday.

There are now 6,387 active cases in the province, to go along with 317,741 recovered cases. The number of people who have died due to implications of COVID-19 has increased to 3,155.

Provincially, 608 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 135 who have been admitted into intensive care units. Alberta Health Services’ Central zone has 121 hospitalizations, including the 11 in the ICU.

According to the provincial government, 71.22 per cent of Albertans hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, while 24.51 per cent are completely vaccinated and 4.28 per cent are partially vaccinated.

On mapping that shows vaccination percentages, provided by the provincial government, Red Deer is divided into three regions. In Red Deer North, 72 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, 78 per cent of the eligible population in Red Deer East has received two doses and 69.9 per cent is fully vaccinated in Red Deer Southwest.

Of the province’s new cases, 54.64 per cent are unvaccinated, 5.84 per cent are partially vaccinated and 39.52 per cent are completely vaccinated. Of the total active cases, 58.99 per cent are unvaccinated, 6.5 per cent are partially vaccinated and 34.51 are fully vaccinated.

“Third doses of (COVID-19) vaccine are now available to Albertans 70+, First Nations, Métis and Inuit individuals 18-plus, some healthcare workers providing direct patient care, and those who have received only viral vector vaccines,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter Monday.

“Vaccines are safe, effective and save lives. Thank you to all Albertans who have taken steps to get vaccinated. If you have not yet booked your first or second dose, please do so right away to protect yourself and those around you.”

Red Deer now has 234 active cases, which is two more than the 232 in Friday’s update, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. The city has also recorded 8,877 recovered cases and 77 death since the beginning of the pandemic.

Overall, the Central zone has 1,170 active cases.

The City of Lacombe has 85 active cases, Lacombe County has 73, Red Deer County has 67, Clearwater County has 64, Mountain View County has 57, Olds has 35, Sylvan Lake has 33 and Stettler County has 26.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 109 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 33 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County, has 19.

The City of Camrose has 77, Camrose County has 38, Kneehill County has 36 and Drumheller has 15.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter