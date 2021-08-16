Alberta identifies 1,407 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

Red Deer is once again nearing 100 active COVID-19 cases.

There are currently 96 active cases of the virus in the city, which is 11 more than the previous update Friday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Red Deer has also reported 5,783 recovered cases and 43 death.

The Government of Alberta identified 1,407 new cases of the virus across the province over the weekend: 564 on Friday, 451 on Saturday and 392 on Sunday.

There are now 5,354 active cases in the province, to go along with 232,659 recovered cases. One new death has been reported, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,333.

Sylvan Lake has 31 active cases, Lacombe County has 23, Stettler County has 20, Clearwater County and Mountain View County have 18 each, Red Deer County and the City of Lacombe have 17 each, and Olds has 12.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 29 active cases, while Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and Partial Lacombe County, has 11, and Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has seven.

The City of Camrose has 13 active cases, Camrose County has eight, Kneehill County has 10 and Drumheller has three.

Overall the central zone has 393 active cases.

Provincially, 161 people are currently hospitalized by COVID-19, with 43 of those individuals in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 15 are hospitalized, with four of those individuals in an ICU.

“Of the 118 non-ICU, 76.3 per cent are unvaccinated and 7.5 per cent partially vaccinated. Of the 43 in ICU, 90.7 per cent are unvaccinated and 4.7 per cent partially vaccinated,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter Monday.

“Students across Alberta are heading back to school in two weeks. If you are eligible to be vaccinated, please book an appointment today to protect yourself, your loved ones and those who are not yet eligible for vaccine.”



