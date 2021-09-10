Alberta identifies 1,473 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

The City of Red Deer now has 495 active COVID-19 cases. (Advocate file image)

The Government of Alberta has identified another 1,473 COVID-19 cases and 10 virus-related deaths.

There are now 16,265 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with 247,328 recovered cases and 2,444 deaths.

Of the new cases, 1,076 (71.83 per cent) were unvaccinated, 111 (741) were partially vaccinated and 311 (20.76) were completely vaccinated. Of the total active cases in the province, 11,399 (70.08 per cent) were unvaccinated, 1,199 (7.37 per cent) were partially vaccinated and 3,667 (22.55 per cent) were completely vaccinated.

The City of Red Deer is nearing 500 active cases. As of Friday, there are 495 active cases of the virus in the city, which is three more than the 492 reported in Thursday’s update, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Red Deer has also reported 6,150 recovered cases and 44 deaths.

Red Deer County has 193 active cases of the virus, Clearwater County has 183, Lacombe County has 148, Mountain View County has 123, Olds has 111, Stettler County has 88, Sylvan Lake has 84 and the City of Lacombe has 70.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 126 active cases, while Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County, has 82 and Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 55.

The City of Camrose has 70 cases, Kneehill County has 39, Drumheller has 31 and Camrose County has 30.

Overall, Alberta Health Services’ Central zone has 2,313 active cases.

Provincially, there are 686 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 169 of those individuals in intensive care units. There are 101 hospitalization in the Central zone, with 17 of those individuals in ICUs.

“We know vaccines can limit new cases and help prevent severe outcomes, long COVID and hospitalizations over the long term. We must work together to reduce transmission to protect our health system and our communities,” chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter Friday.

As of Thursday, more than 5.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in Alberta.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

centralalbertaCoronavirusRedDeer