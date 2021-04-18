Asymptomatic testing will now be available for "priority groups" who are most likely to spread the COVID-19 virus to vulnerable or at-risk populations. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

Alberta identifies 1,516 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Central zone has 1,849 active cases

Red Deer now has more than 400 active cases of COVID-19.

On Sunday, the city jumped to 449 active cases of the virus, which is 58 more than Saturday’s report, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

The Government of Alberta identified 1,516 new cases, including 800 variant of concern cases, across the province on Sunday.

There are now 17,935 active cases in Alberta to go along with 150,820 recovered cases. Of the total active cases, 54.5 per cent (9,768) have been identified as variants of concern.

Three new virus-related deaths were also reported Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,040.

When looking at the province’s mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 112 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 66, the City of Lacombe has 78, Sylvan Lake has 57, Mountain View County has 78, Olds has 68, Clearwater County has 23 and Stettler County has 19.

The City of Camrose has 129 active cases, Camrose County has 92, Kneehill County has 40, Drumheller has 27 and Starland County has 11.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 243 active cases. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 121 active and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 23.

Overall the central zone has 1,849 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 7,879, the Edmonton zone has 4,788, the north zone 2,441 and the south zone has 905. The locations of 73 active cases are currently unknown.

Provincially, 451 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 – 103 of those individuals have been admitted into intensive care. There are 49 people currently hospitalized in the central zone, with four of those individuals in intensive care.

“We have now administered 1,147,048 doses across the province. If you are eligible, please book an appointment today and help stop the spread of COVID-19,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter.


