Alberta identifies 1,590 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

The provincial government identified 1,590 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The total active case number in Alberta is 20,072. Alberta Health Services’ central zone has 1,522 active cases, while the Edmonton zone has 9,548, the Calgary zone has 7,127, the north zone has 1,236 and the south zone has 589. The location for 50 active cases is unknown.

Thirteen new deaths were also confirmed, bringing the provincial total to 697.

The City of Red Deer now has 410 active cases of the virus, according to geospatial mapping on the government’s website.

Red Deer County has 106 active cases, Clearwater County has 67, Lacombe County has 64, Lacombe has 34, Sylvan Lake has 62, Mountain View County has 27, Olds has 26 and Stettler County has 17. Ponoka County and Wetaskiwin have 263 collectively.

Provincially, 681 have been hospitalized by COVID-19, with 128 of those individuals currently in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 59 people are in hospital, with four of those individuals in intensive care.

“The next four weeks will be difficult for all of us when we’re so used to being in the company of friends and family to celebrate the holidays. Please consider ways that you can celebrate safely by connecting with your loved ones virtually,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted Saturday afternoon.

“Please continue to follow all public health guidance: wash your hands, stay home when sick, practice physical distancing and follow the mandatory measures now in effect across Alberta.”

