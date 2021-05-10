Alberta identifies 1,597 new COVID-19 cases Monday

There are 2,807 active cases of COVID-19 in the Central zone with 71 virus-related hospitalizations. (File photo by The Canadian Press)

The provincial government identified another 1,597 COVID-19 cases Monday.

There are now 25,438 active cases of the virus in Alberta, to go along with the 182,832 recovered cases.

The number of active cases in Red Deer has dropped for the second consecutive day after reaching a new record high Saturday at 911 active. On Sunday, the active caseload was at 874 cases.

There are 848 active cases of the virus in the city, as of Monday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. The city also has 4,107 recovered cases, which is higher than Sunday’s 4,042, by 65 cases.

Another virus-related death was reported in Red Deer on Sunday, bringing the city’s death toll to 38.

Provincially, seven new deaths were reported Monday, including a man in his 80s and woman in her 70s in the central zone. Alberta’s death toll is now 2,117.

When looking at the province’s mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 212 active cases, Lacombe County has 187, the City of Lacombe has 154, Sylvan Lake has 146, Mountain View County has 90, Olds has 88, Clearwater County has 65 and Stettler County has 127.

The City of Camrose has 110 active cases, Camrose County has 26, Kneehill County has 55, Drumheller has 26 and Starland County has one.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 176 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 90 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 49 active.

Overall, the Central zone has 2,807 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 11,539, the Edmonton zone has 5,944, the North zone has 3,762 and the South zone has 1,335. The locations of 51 active cases are unknown.

Provincially, 690 people are hospitalized by COVID-19, with 158 people in intensive care. In the Central zone, 71 are hospitalized – and nine of those individuals are in an ICU.

Starting Monday, Albertans aged 12 and older became eligible to book a COVID-19 immunization through Alberta Health Services online, Health Link 811 and participating pharmacies. AHS said as of 4 p.m. Monday, there were 129,863 total immunization bookings made in the province and 5,894 bookings in the central zone.

Additionally, new restrictions, including the closure of restaurant patios, hair salons and other personal services, are now in effect.



