Alberta identifies 1,633 COVID-19 cases Sunday

The Government of Alberta identified another 1,633 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

There are now 25,197 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with the 181,483 recovered cases.

Red Deer now has 874 active cases, which is 37 fewer than Saturday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. The city has 4,042 recovered cases.

While Red Deer’s active case total declined over the past 24 hours, another death has been reported. Thirty-eight people have now died due to COVID-19 in the city. The provincial death toll is 2,110.

When looking at the province’s mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 221 active cases, Lacombe County has 182, the City of Lacombe has 145, Sylvan Lake has 154, Mountain View County has 97, Olds has 93, Clearwater County has 68 and Stettler County has 137.

The City of Camrose has 109 active cases, Camrose County has 28, Kneehill County has 61, Drumheller has 25 and Starland County has two.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 178 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 94 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 52 active.

Overall, the central zone has 2,844 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 11,312, the Edmonton zone has 5,917, the north zone has 3,749 and the south zone has 1,333. The locations of 24 active cases are unknown.

Provincially, 668 people are currently hospitalized by COVID-19, with 155 of those individual in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 66 are hospitalized – seven of those individuals are in an ICU.

“Booking a vaccination (appointment) is one of the most important steps you can take right now,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter.



