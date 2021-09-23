Alberta identifies 1,660 new COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths including one in Red Deer

There are now 20,180 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, to go along with the 263,915 recovered cases. (File photo)

The Government of Alberta has identified another 1,660 COVID-19 cases and is reporting 17 new deaths.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided the latest statistics during a live update Thursday afternoon.

There are now 20,180 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with the 263,915 recovered cases. The death toll has risen to 2,611.

Of the 1,660 new cases, 1,271 (73.85 per cent) were unvaccinated, 87 (5.06 per cent) were partially vaccinated and 363 (21.06 per cent) were fully vaccinated.

Of the total active cases, 14,318 (70.95 per cent) are unvaccinated, 1,256 are partially vaccinated (6.22 per cent) and 4,606 (22.82 per cent) are fully vaccinated.

The number of active cases in Red Deer dipped slightly to 762, compared to the 767 reported Wednesday. One new death was reported in Red Deer, bringing the city’s death toll to 55. The city has also recorded 6,670 recovered cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Red Deer County has 338 active cases, Clearwater County has 286, Lacombe County has 191, Mountain View County has 162, Stettler County has 140, the City of Lacombe has 139, Sylvan Lake has 133 and Olds has 94.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 229 active COVID-19 cases, while Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County, has 118 and Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 102.

The City of Camrose has 95 active cases, Kneehill County has 82, Camrose County has 42 and Drumheller has 30.

Province-wide, 1,058 people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, including 226 in intensive care units. In the Central zone, there are 189 hospitalization, with 22 of those individuals in an ICU.

Hinshaw said 100 per cent of new ICU admissions were Albertans without any vaccine protection.

Verna Yiu, Alberta Health Services president and CEO, said the province’s hospitals “continue to experience unprecedented patient demand.” Of the 310 people in ICU across the province, 226 have COVID-19.

“We have never, ever had that number of total patients in ICU before. Never with the prior waves and never in the history of this province and each day we see a new high,” said Yiu.

“Yesterday alone we had 22 Albertans who were admitted into our ICUs with COVID. The day before we had 23. Over the past five days, the average number of COVID ICU admissions have been more than 23 per day.”

Yiu said without the additional 177 ICU spaces it has created, AHS would be at 179 per cent capacity.

“Creating capacity is not a simple task and the beds we have added are not standard ICU beds. In fact, nothing is really standard about the situation right now,” she said.



