(File photo by The Canadian Press)

Alberta identifies 1,717 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Alberta Health Services’ central zone has 1,589 active cases

Twenty-two new COVID-19-related deaths were reported by the provincial government on Sunday, bringing Alberta’s death toll to 719.

The Government of Alberta also identified 1,717 new cases. The number of active cases in the province currently sits at 20,562 – there are 58,818 recovered cases.

There are 425 active COVID-19 cases in Red Deer, according to geospatial mapping on the government’s website.

Red Deer County has 109 active cases, Clearwater County has 69, Lacombe County has 64, Lacombe has 31, Sylvan Lake has 61, Mountain View County has 30, Olds has 28 and Stettler has 19. Collectively, Ponoka County and Wetaskiwin County have 300.

Alberta Health Services’ central zone now has 1,589 active cases of the virus, while the Edmonton zone has 9,778, the Calgary zone has 7,268, the north zone has 1,289 and the south zone has 572. The locations for 66 active cases are unknown.

Provincially, 681 people have been hospitalized by COVID-19 – 139 of those individuals have been admitted into an intensive care unit. Fifty-seven people in the central zone have been hospitalized, with five of those people in intensive care.

The average age for COVID cases that have died is 82 years and the average age for COVID cases hospitalized with an ICU stay is 60 years.

Twenty-six people in the central zone have died.

“Business restrictions have now come into effect across Alberta. Some businesses are required to close while others must reduce their capacity or limit their access to the public,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted Sunday afternoon.

Hinshaw’s next live update is Monday afternoon.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nova Chemicals Joffre Site shares holiday magic with local donations

Just Posted

(File photo by The Canadian Press)
Alberta identifies 1,717 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Alberta Health Services’ central zone has 1,589 active cases

Nova Chemicals employee Olivia loads food boxes to be dropped off to the residents of Amethyst House on Dec.7. (Photo contributed)
Nova Chemicals Joffre Site shares holiday magic with local donations

The Joffre site Employee Social club supported various central Alberta non-profits this holiday season

(Black Press file photo)
Alberta RCMP enforces safe, sober driving this holiday season

Dec. 5 was National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day

Alberta has 1,910 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Red Deer is reporting five active cases, with 108 recovered. (File photo)
Alberta identifies 1,590 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

There are 20,072 active cases in the province

SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, which causes COVID-19, emerge from the surface of cells isolated from a patient in the U.S. and cultured in a lab in a 2020 electron microscope image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories
18 COVID-19 deaths reported: Red Deer active cases surpass 400

Alberta currently has 20,161 active cases

You may have played with Lego interlocking blocks, but do you know where the company is headquartered? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

How much do you know about past and present toys and games?

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

(File photo)
Three patients at Ponoka hospital test positive for COVID-19

Visitors to acute care will be allowed for end-of-life situations

Shoppers are shown at West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Stricter capacity restrictions for retail stores start Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
Shoppers grab last-minute items before new Alberta restrictions kick in

A steady stream of people window-shopped and strolled along while keeping distance

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. An agency that investigates serious police actions is looking into the shooting death of a man involving Mounties in northwestern Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Investigators looking into shooting death involving Alberta RCMP

ASIRT will examine the actions of police and the RCMP will investigate the man and his conduct

A Shell logo is seen at a petrol station in London on January 20, 2016. Royal Dutch Shell is selling its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. for about $4.3 billion.The sale of more than 97 million shares represents Shell’s entire interest in Canadian Natural, a roughly eight per cent stake in the company. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kirsty Wigglesworth
Canadian Natural to boost oil and gas output by 5% on higher $3.2B budget

CNQ is forecasting $2 billion to $2.5 billion in free cash flow after paying its dividend next year

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer guilty of slamming handcuffed woman face-first into floor

Const. Alex Dunn, 34, was convicted in the assault of Dalia Kafi at an arrest processing unit in 2017

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney answers questions at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Premier Jason Kenney is rejecting criticism he waited too long to bring in sweeping lockdown anti-COVID measures, labelling such talk “Alberta bashing.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
‘Alberta bashing:’ Kenney rejects criticism he waited too long on COVID rules

Alberta’s daily infection numbers have been over 1,000 since Nov. 24

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. An agency that investigates serious police actions is looking into the shooting death of a man involving Mounties in northwestern Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Investigators looking into shooting death involving Alberta RCMP

ASIRT will examine the actions of police and the RCMP will investigate the man and his conduct

Most Read