Alberta identifies 1,717 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Twenty-two new COVID-19-related deaths were reported by the provincial government on Sunday, bringing Alberta’s death toll to 719.

The Government of Alberta also identified 1,717 new cases. The number of active cases in the province currently sits at 20,562 – there are 58,818 recovered cases.

There are 425 active COVID-19 cases in Red Deer, according to geospatial mapping on the government’s website.

Red Deer County has 109 active cases, Clearwater County has 69, Lacombe County has 64, Lacombe has 31, Sylvan Lake has 61, Mountain View County has 30, Olds has 28 and Stettler has 19. Collectively, Ponoka County and Wetaskiwin County have 300.

Alberta Health Services’ central zone now has 1,589 active cases of the virus, while the Edmonton zone has 9,778, the Calgary zone has 7,268, the north zone has 1,289 and the south zone has 572. The locations for 66 active cases are unknown.

Provincially, 681 people have been hospitalized by COVID-19 – 139 of those individuals have been admitted into an intensive care unit. Fifty-seven people in the central zone have been hospitalized, with five of those people in intensive care.

The average age for COVID cases that have died is 82 years and the average age for COVID cases hospitalized with an ICU stay is 60 years.

Twenty-six people in the central zone have died.

“Business restrictions have now come into effect across Alberta. Some businesses are required to close while others must reduce their capacity or limit their access to the public,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted Sunday afternoon.

Hinshaw’s next live update is Monday afternoon.



