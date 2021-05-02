Asymptomatic testing will now be available for "priority groups" who are most likely to spread the COVID-19 virus to vulnerable or at-risk populations. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

Alberta identifies 1,731 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Central zone has 2,677 active cases

Red Deer took another leap in active COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The city now has 798 active cases, which is 65 more than Saturday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

The Government of Alberta identified 1,731 new cases in the province Sunday.

There are now 22,920 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with the 169,892 recovered cases. Of the total active cases, 62 per cent have been identified as variants of concern.

When looking at the province’s mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 194 active cases, Lacombe County has 151, the City of Lacombe has 168, Sylvan Lake has 136, Mountain View County has 92, Olds has 118, Clearwater County has 81 and Stettler County has 100.

The City of Camrose has 128 active cases, Camrose County has 49, Kneehill County has 52, Drumheller has 25 and Starland County has four.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 169 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 94 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 47 active.

Overall the central zone has 2,677 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 9,556, the Edmonton zone has 6,088, the north zone has 3,308 and the south zone has 1,216. The locations of 75 active cases are unknown.

Provincially, 648 people are currently hospitalized by COVID-19, with 155 of those individual in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 53 are hospitalized – nine of those individuals are in an ICU.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hot-spot town expecting J&J COVID-19 vaccine says officials seeking other sources
Next story
Hospitalizations, ICU admissions growing for younger Canadians in third wave

Just Posted

People line up outside an immunization clinic to get their Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Edmonton, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta suspends legislature amid soaring COVID-19 cases

The news came as health officials condemned an anti-lockdown rodeo held in the rural community of Bowden

Asymptomatic testing will now be available for "priority groups" who are most likely to spread the COVID-19 virus to vulnerable or at-risk populations. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS
Alberta identifies 1,731 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Central zone has 2,677 active cases

COVID-19 exposure notices have been issued to all four Houston schools. (Black Press file image)
2,433 new COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta Saturday

Red Deer now has 733 active cases

Alberta COVID-19 cases continued to rise Friday as new targeted restrictions went into place in COVID-19 hot spots. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Red Deer up to 727 active COVID-19 cases, province records over 2,000 new cases

The province recorded an additional 989 variant of concern cases

Eavor Technologies Inc. has developed a closed-loop geothermal system that pulls heated water from the ground to provide heat or energy. Graphic from Eavor Technologies Inc. (Contributed illustration)
Geothermal technology being tested in central Alberta drawing international interest

Calgary-based Eavor Technologies is marketing closed-loop geothermal technology

A pharmacists fills a syringe from a vial of the Janssen, Johnson & Johnson, COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium, Friday, April 30, 2021. The mayor of a COVID-19 hot spot in Alberta says she’s disappointed that Johnson & Johnson vaccines earmarked for her community are delayed but she values the work Health Canada is doing to ensure every dose is safe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Virginia Mayo
Hot-spot town expecting J&J COVID-19 vaccine says officials seeking other sources

Health Canada said it’s seeking info from the FDA and Janssen to determine if doses meet standards

Chris Rutkowski, Canada’s foremost UFO expert, is photographed in his Winnipeg home on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Canadians are watching the skies more during the pandemic, which has led to a growing interest in astronomy and unusual calls to RCMP 911 dispatchers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Aliens are coming’: Alberta RCMP 911 dispatchers fielding calls about UFO sightings

A longtime astronomer suggests people are simply watching the night sky more during the pandemic

The mayor of a COVID-19 hot spot in Alberta says she’s disappointed that Johnson & Johnson vaccines earmarked for her community are delayed but she values the work Health Canada is doing to ensure every dose is safe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Virginia Mayo
Hot spot town expecting J&J COVID-19 vaccine says health officials seeking other sources

Mayor Karen Sorensen issued a statement saying front-line workers are in dire need of the vaccines

The Vancouver Canucks have placed right-winger Jake Virtanen on leave following allegations of sexual misconduct. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks place Jake Virtanen on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

The team released a statement Saturday saying it ‘does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously’

In this Sept. 19, 2015 file photo Adam Lambert, left, and Brian May of Queen perform at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. May has also earned his PhD. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
QUIZ: A celebration of May

How many of these May-related questions can you answer?

Airport ground crew offload a plane carrying just under 300,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Plans to distribute 1st doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on hold

Health Canada had already cleared 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made at the facility

Wild caribou roam the tundra near The Meadowbank Gold Mine located in Nunavut on Wednesday, March 25, 2009. Newly published research shows threatened caribou herds have lost twice as much habitat as they’ve gained over the last twenty years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Alberta, B.C. caribou lose twice as much habitat from fire and industry as they gain

Some herds, protected by large-scale wolf culls and maternity penning, have made modest gains

RCMP escort evacuees from Fort McMurray, Alberta past wildfires that are still burning out of control Saturday, May 7, 2016. Almost five years after a massive wildfire forced the evacuation of Fort McMurray, Alta., the northeastern Alberta oilsands hub is in another state of emergency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Fort McMurray in COVID-19 emergency 5 years after wildfire

Mayor Don Scott said the community has been dealt challenge after challenge, but has always bounced back

Most Read