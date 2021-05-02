Alberta identifies 1,731 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Red Deer took another leap in active COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The city now has 798 active cases, which is 65 more than Saturday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

The Government of Alberta identified 1,731 new cases in the province Sunday.

There are now 22,920 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with the 169,892 recovered cases. Of the total active cases, 62 per cent have been identified as variants of concern.

When looking at the province’s mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 194 active cases, Lacombe County has 151, the City of Lacombe has 168, Sylvan Lake has 136, Mountain View County has 92, Olds has 118, Clearwater County has 81 and Stettler County has 100.

The City of Camrose has 128 active cases, Camrose County has 49, Kneehill County has 52, Drumheller has 25 and Starland County has four.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 169 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 94 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 47 active.

Overall the central zone has 2,677 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 9,556, the Edmonton zone has 6,088, the north zone has 3,308 and the south zone has 1,216. The locations of 75 active cases are unknown.

Provincially, 648 people are currently hospitalized by COVID-19, with 155 of those individual in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 53 are hospitalized – nine of those individuals are in an ICU.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter