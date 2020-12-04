The Government of Alberta has identified 1,828 new cases and 15 new COVID-19-related deaths, which brings the provincial death toll to 590. (File photo)

Alberta identifies 1,828 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Central zone has 1,251 active cases

The province’s chief medical officer of health is challenging Albertans to “fully embrace” the measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“In a difficult year, I know this last month may be the toughest for many,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said during a live COVID-19 update on Friday.

“In a month usually marked by festive gatherings, we feel the restrictions more keenly. But I want to stress the seriousness of the rising case numbers that we are seeing and how crucial it is that we reduce the spread and bend the curve back down.

“Go above and beyond whenever you can. By resisting the urge to socialize this weekend and limiting your close contact with others, you are not only protecting yourself and those closest to you from the virus, but you’re playing a critical role in helping to break chains of transmission, which can save lives.”

There are 18,243 active cases of the virus in Alberta. The province has a testing positivity rate of 10.5 per cent.

“This positivity rate is a grim milestone and should concern us all,” said Hinshaw.

The City of Red Deer has 283 active cases, Red Deer County and Sylvan Lake both have 68, Clearwater County has 48, Lacombe County has 46, the City of Lacombe has 44, Olds has 24, Mountain View County has 23 and Stettler County has 18.

Collectively, Ponoka County and Wetaskiwin County, which includes both the Town of Ponoka and the City of Wetaskiwin, has 267.

There are 533 people in hospital due to COVID-19 – 99 of those individuals have been admitted into an intensive care unit. In Alberta Health Services’ central zone, 39 people have been hospitalized, five of whom are currently in intensive care.

The central zone has 1,251 active cases of the virus, while Edmonton has 8,578, Calgary has 6,666, the north zone has 1,012, the south zone has 630 and 106 cases are located in an unknown region.

Currently, 415 schools, about 18 per cent, are on alert or have outbreaks, with 1,581 cases in total. Of those, 194 schools are on alert, with 301 total cases. Outbreaks are declared in 221 schools, including 99 on watch, with a total of 1,280 cases. In-school transmission has likely occurred in 269 schools. Of these, 130 have had only one new case result.


Coronavirus

