Alberta identifies 187 new COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths

The Government of Alberta has identified 187 new COVID-19 cases and an additional three deaths.

There are now 1,655 active cases in the province, to go along with 230,312 recovered cases, the provincial government announced in an update Friday.

With the three new virus-related deaths that were reported, Alberta’s death toll has grown to 2,328.

The City of Red Deer has 16 active COVID-19, which is the same number as Thursday’s update, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the city has recorded 5,750 recovered cases and 43 deaths.

The City of Lacombe has 15 active cases, Red Deer County and Lacombe County have seven each, Mountain View County has nine, Olds and Mountain View County have three each, and Stettler County has none.

The City of Camrose has zero active cases, but Camrose County has three, Kneehill County has two and Drumheller has one.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has three active cases. Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and Partial Lacombe County, has two active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has one.

Overall, the central zone has 85 active cases.

Provincially, 90 people are currently hospitalized by COVID-19, with 19 of those individuals in an intensive care unit. The central zone has four hospitalization, with no intensive care admissions.



