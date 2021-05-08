Alberta has 1,910 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Red Deer is reporting five active cases, with 108 recovered. (File photo)

Alberta identifies 2,042 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Central zone has 2,917 active cases

Red Deer now has more than 900 active COVID-19 cases.

The city reached 911 cases on Saturday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. This is 25 more active cases than Friday. Red Deer has a total of 3,973 recovered cases and 37 deaths.

Provincially, 2,042 new COVID-19 cases, including 406 that are variants of concern, have been identified. There are now 25,155 active cases in Alberta, in addition to the 179,894 recovered cases. Two new virus-related deaths have also been reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,108.

When looking at the province’s mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 226 active cases, Lacombe County has 186, the City of Lacombe has 160, Sylvan Lake has 164, Mountain View County has 97, Olds has 110, Clearwater County has 65 and Stettler County has 140.

The City of Camrose has 105 active cases, Camrose County has 31, Kneehill County has 65, Drumheller has 26 and Starland County has three.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 170 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 100 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 59 active.

Overall the central zone has 2,917 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 11,178, the Edmonton zone has 5,900, the north zone has 3,780 and the south zone has 1,355. The locations of 25 active cases are unknown.

Provincially, 661 people are currently hospitalized by COVID-19, with 148 of those individual in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 55 are hospitalized – nine of those individuals are in an ICU.

“The choices you make this weekend will affect case numbers in the weeks ahead so please continue following all public health measures and book your vaccine appointment if you are now eligible,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
China discounts possibility of harm from its out-of-control falling rocket

Just Posted

A judge has found an Edmonton woman guilty of manslaughter in the death of her five-year-old daughter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Edmonton mother found guilty of manslaughter in death of 5-year-old girl

The woman was charged and pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and assault with weapons, including a belt and a spatula

Alberta has 1,910 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Red Deer is reporting five active cases, with 108 recovered. (File photo)
Alberta identifies 2,042 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Central zone has 2,917 active cases

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Jason Kenney urges federal government to push U.S. for surplus COVID-19 vaccines

‘It makes no sense for our neighbours and regional states to be sitting on doses that we cannot use,’ the premier said

Alberta reported an additional 1,980 cases of COVID-19 Friday. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Red Deer adds 37th death from COVID-19, active cases drop

Alberta Health identified an additional 1,980 cases of the virus province-wide

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Kenney to announce plan for truckers to get COVID-19 vaccinations in nearby states

Alberta is approaching 25,000 active cases of COVID-19, and there are more than 600 people in hospital with the illness

Canada’s chief public health officer is reminding Canadians even those who are fully vaccinated are not immune from transmitting the COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s top doctor warns full vaccination does not equal full protection from COVID-19

Post-inoculation, Theresa Tam says the risk of asymptomatic infection and transmission is far lower but not obsolete

Jennifer Coffman, owner of Truffle Pigs in Field, B.C., poses beside her business sign on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in this handout photo. Her restaurant and lodge have been hit hard by a closure of a section of the Trans-Canada Highway and by the British Columbia government discouraging Alberta residents from visiting during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jennifer Coffman, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Why we survive’: B.C. boundary towns struggle without Albertans during pandemic

Jennifer Coffman’s restaurant is located in the tiny community of Field, which relies on tourism

A rodeo south of Bowden drew a huge crowd on May 1 and 2, 2021. (Photo courtesy Mom’s Diner’s Facebook page)
Central Alberta anti-lockdown rodeo rally was not in Bowden, says town mayor

RCMP investigate pop-up freedom rally in Red Deer

Amazon is pausing its Prime Day marketing event in Canada this year amid ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at its facilities in Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Amazon Prime Day halted in Canada due to COVID-19 outbreaks in warehouses

The event was postponed to protect the health and safety of employees and customers, the company says

Pictured here is Stettler resident Philippa Brysiuk speaking at the MS golf tournament in Red Deer back in 2019. Brysiuk, who was diagnosed in 2002, is dedicated to helping raise funds for the MS Society and also to raising awareness about the disease, and all the more during May which is MS Awareness Month. photo submitted
Central Alberta resident reflects on her journey dealing with MS

May is MS Awareness Month in Canada

Big truck semi trailer moves on the highway towards sunset
Alberta’s cross-border truckers to be vaccinated at Montana rest stop

2,000 Alberta truck drivers who transport goods across the border will be able to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Montana

Road sign on Highway 1 west of Hope warns drivers of COVID-19 essential travel road checks on the highways into the B.C. Interior. (Jessica Peters/Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. residents want travel checks at Alberta border, MLA says

Police road checks in place at highways out of Vancouver area

People line up outside an immunization clinic to get their Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Edmonton, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Hospital investigating whether Alberta woman who died after AstraZeneca shot was turned away

Woman was taken off life support 12 days after getting vaccine

Most Read