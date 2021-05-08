Alberta identifies 2,042 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Red Deer now has more than 900 active COVID-19 cases.

The city reached 911 cases on Saturday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. This is 25 more active cases than Friday. Red Deer has a total of 3,973 recovered cases and 37 deaths.

Provincially, 2,042 new COVID-19 cases, including 406 that are variants of concern, have been identified. There are now 25,155 active cases in Alberta, in addition to the 179,894 recovered cases. Two new virus-related deaths have also been reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,108.

When looking at the province’s mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 226 active cases, Lacombe County has 186, the City of Lacombe has 160, Sylvan Lake has 164, Mountain View County has 97, Olds has 110, Clearwater County has 65 and Stettler County has 140.

The City of Camrose has 105 active cases, Camrose County has 31, Kneehill County has 65, Drumheller has 26 and Starland County has three.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 170 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 100 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 59 active.

Overall the central zone has 2,917 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 11,178, the Edmonton zone has 5,900, the north zone has 3,780 and the south zone has 1,355. The locations of 25 active cases are unknown.

Provincially, 661 people are currently hospitalized by COVID-19, with 148 of those individual in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 55 are hospitalized – nine of those individuals are in an ICU.

“The choices you make this weekend will affect case numbers in the weeks ahead so please continue following all public health measures and book your vaccine appointment if you are now eligible,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter.



