Provincially, 439 people are hospitalized by COVID-19, with 133 of those individual in an intensive care unit. In the Central zone, 50 are hospitalized and 12 of those individuals are in an ICU.

Stage 1 of reopening starts Tuesday: Alberta identifies 263 COVID-19 cases, eight deaths Monday

Two new deaths in central Alberta

The number of active COVID-19 cases continues to drop in Alberta, as the province gears up for Stage 1 of the summer opening plan, which begins Tuesday.

The Government of Alberta identified 263 new cases Monday. There are now 7,646 active cases in the province, to go along with the 217,636.

Red Deer now has 270 active cases of the virus, which is 17 fewer than Sunday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Eight new deaths were reported throughout the province Monday, including one woman and one man, both in their 50s, within Alberta’s Central zone. The province’s virus-related death toll is now 2,227.

One new death has been reported in the city as well – Red Deer’s COVID-19 death toll is now 40. There are 5,296 recovered cases in the city, since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, outdoor dining at tables of up to four people from the same household will be allowed. Outdoor social gatherings can include up to 10 people but indoor gatherings are still prohibited. Up to 10 people can also participate in outdoor physical, recreational or performance activities and retail services can increase to 15 per cent occupancy.

Personal and wellness services can reopen by appointment only and wedding ceremonies can have up to 10 people and funerals up to 20 starting Tuesday.

“This plan will succeed if everyone does their part to keep hospitalizations down and vaccination numbers keep going up. (Please) continue to mask, distance and stay home if ill. Book your vaccine today if you haven’t yet done so,” chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter Monday.

Over the weekend, the Government of Alberta said the second stage could start on June 10, given that 60 per cent of Albertans are now vaccinated and the province’s hospitalizations has fallen below 500.

Stage 3 will be activated when 70 per cent of Albertans 12 and older have been vaccinated for two weeks. Masking and physical distancing rules will remain in effect until Stage 3.

Alberta could return to normal by early July: premier

Provincially, 439 people are hospitalized by COVID-19, with 133 of those individual in an intensive care unit. In the Central zone, 50 are hospitalized and 12 of those individuals are in an ICU.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

More than 60 per cent of Albertans have one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

With that setting, Red Deer County has 69 active cases, Lacombe County has 35, the City of Lacombe has 49, Sylvan Lake has 41, Mountain View County has 31, Olds has 16, Clearwater County has 61 and Stettler County has 20.

The City of Camrose has 11 active cases, Camrose County has eight, Kneehill County has 19, while Drumheller and Starland County have none.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 74 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 26 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 32 active.

Overall, the Central zone has 923 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 3,131, the Edmonton zone has 2,017, the North zone has 1,105 and the South zone has 462. The locations of eight active cases are unknown.


Most Read