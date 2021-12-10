Alberta identifies 287 new COVID-19 cases

Provincially, 287 new COVID cases have been identified, the government said Friday. (Black Press file photo)

The City of Red Deer has experienced a slight rise in active COVID-19 cases.

There are now 91 active cases in the city, which is five more than the 86 in Thursday’s update, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. Red Deer has recorded 9,297 recovered cases and 84 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Provincially, 287 new COVID cases have been identified, the government said Friday. There are now 4,059 active cases in Alberta, to go along with the 331,097 recovered cases. One more death was reported in the province on Friday, bringing the death toll to 3,272.

Four new cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in Alberta, bringing the total to 23.

“I would like to advise that the suspected school exposure reported yesterday at an elementary in Edmonton Zone has been confirmed to be the Delta variant, not Omicron,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Friday.

There are 367 Albertans currently in hospital with COVID-19, including 71 who have been admitted into intensive care units.

Of those hospitalized, 62.94 per cent are unvaccinated, 33.24 per cent are completely vaccinated and 3.81 per cent are partially vaccinated. Of the province’s total active cases, 53.71 are unvaccinated, 42.97 are completely vaccinated and 3.33 are partially vaccinated.

Stettler County has 81 active cases, Red Deer County and Mountain View County have 37 each, Lacombe County has 24, the City of Lacombe has 16, Clearwater County has 15, Olds had 14 and Sylvan Lake has five.

Westaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 63 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has eight and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, has three.

The City of Camrose and Drumheller have 11 each, Camrose County has nine and Kneehill County has seven.

Alberta Health Services’ Central zone has 520 active cases overall. There are 69 people currently in hospital with COVID-19 in the local zone, with seven of those individuals in the ICU. There have been 405 deaths reported in Central zone to date.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter