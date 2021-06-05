Alberta identifies 293 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Alberta identified 293 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

There are now 5,071 active cases in the province to go along with 221,644 recovered cases. Three additional deaths were reported in Alberta as well, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,246.

The City of Red Deer now has 203 active cases of the virus, which is nine fewer than Friday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

When looking at the province’s mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 47 active cases, Lacombe County has 29, the City of Lacombe has 28, Sylvan Lake has 19, Mountain View County has 14, Olds has seven, Clearwater County has 56 and Stettler County has nine.

The City of Camrose has seven active cases, Camrose County has five, Kneehill County has nine, while Drumheller and Starland County have none.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 62 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 22 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 26 active.

Provincially, 373 people are currently hospitalized by COVID-19, with 105 of those individual in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 42 are hospitalized and 11 of those individuals are in an ICU.

Overall, the central zone has 664 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 2,067, the Edmonton zone has 1,346, the north zone has 705 and the south zone has 288. The location of one active case is unknown.