Alberta identifies 369 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Central zone has 160 active cases

The Government of Alberta announced it has identified another 369 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

There are now 2,719 active cases of the virus in Alberta, including 160 in the province’s Central zone. Additionally, there are now 230,966 recovered cases.

The City of Red Deer currently has 47 actives cases of the virus, which is one more than Thursday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the city has recorded 5,753 recovered cases and 43 deaths.

The City of Lacombe has 15 active cases, Sylvan Lake and Mountain View County have 12 each, Lacombe County and Clearwater County have 11 each, Red Deer County has eight, Olds has four and Stettler County has two.

Wetaskiwin County, which includes Maskwacis, has eight active cases, while Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and Partial Lacombe County, has seven, and Ponoka, which includes East Ponoka County, has two.

The City of Camrose has seven active cases, Camrose County has two, Kneehill County has one and Drumheller has zero.

Provincially, there are 113 people who are currently hospitalized, with 25 of those individuals in an intensive care unit. The central zone has 12 hospitalizations – one person has been admitted into an ICU.


