There have been four COVID-19 exposures in Quesnel School District facilities. (File Photo)

There have been four COVID-19 exposures in Quesnel School District facilities. (File Photo)

Alberta identifies 387 new COVID-19 cases, nine new deaths

Central Zone has 1,289 active cases

Alberta’s active COVID-19 case count is down 52 per cent from the peak earlier this month and the province will provide an update on its reopening plan on Wednesday.

The announcement that Premier Jason Kenney, joined by Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Jobs, Economy and Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer will provide an update on the province’s strategy to safely ease restrictions came just as Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided her update on Tuesday afternoon.

Hinshaw said 387 new COVID-19 cases have been identified.

Alberta now has 12,078 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with 210,764 recovered cases. Nine new deaths, including a man in his 60s in Central zone, were reported Tuesday, in addition to 19 deaths reported over the May long weekend, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,192.

Hinshaw sounded an optimistic note saying there had now been 2.55 million doses of vaccine administered.

“We continue to see an uptick across the province and I hope that we can keep this momentum going.”

Hinshaw said the province’s latest health restrictions introduced three weeks ago are working as shown by a “steady decline” in new cases and dropping active case numbers. Hospitalizations are also going down and positive rates are trending in the right direction.

“After almost 15 months, I know this is a tough time for us as a province. They say the last few miles in a race are the hardest and that is what we are facing right now.

“With cases declining and more vaccines being delivered every day, we are rapidly approaching a point where we can safely begin to ease measures. It’s close and getting closer every day.”

The province is looking at its current 16-week period doses and whether it can be shortened. An update is expected soon, she said.

More information on mixing vaccines will also be released. The province is waiting on a United Kingdom study on the effects of using two different vaccines, she said.

The number of no-shows at vaccine appointments has hovered between one to three per cent but more than four per cent of those who booked appointments over the long weekend did not get their shot.

The increase was likely due to long weekend distractions, said Hinshaw, who urged those who know they are not going to make their appointments to cancel.

The City of Red Deer now has 409 active COVID-19 cases, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the city has recorded 5,060 recovered cases and a total of 39 deaths.

When looking at the province’s mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 93 active cases, Lacombe County has 69, the City of Lacombe has 69, Sylvan Lake has 67 Mountain View County has 36, Olds has 31, Clearwater County has 74 and Stettler County has 35.

The City of Camrose has 31 active cases, Camrose County has 15, Kneehill County has 25, Drumheller has four and Starland County has none.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 68 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 29 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 33 active.

Overall the Central zone has 1,289 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 5,133, the Edmonton zone has 3,088, the North zone has 1,877 and the South zone has 678. The locations of 13 active cases are unknown.

Provincially, 565 people are currently hospitalized by COVID-19, with 158 of those individual in an intensive care unit.

Previous story
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

Just Posted

There have been four COVID-19 exposures in Quesnel School District facilities. (File Photo)
Alberta identifies 387 new COVID-19 cases, nine new deaths

Central Zone has 1,289 active cases

The real estate market is hot in Vernon, and across the Okanagan. (John Dent photo)
Alberta house prices on the rise: ATB

House price index at highest point in six years

The Alberta Teachers’ Association has voted no confidence in Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange. (File photo from Government of Alberta)
99% of Alberta Teachers’ Association delegates vote no confidence in education minister

Last month LaGrange and the ATA accused each other of playing politics

Image/ Metro Creative Connection
Albertans urged to take precautions when driving ATVs

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is urging Albertans to make ATV safety a priority this summer.

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Confrontation between driver and Red Deer RCMP near hospital leaves one man dead

A confrontation with the male driver resulted in police fatally shooting the man

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

cole Nelson. (Photo submitted)
Ponoka resident drafted to the CFL in the first round

Cole Nelson, 24, was the fifth pick, selected by the Edmonton Football Team

A Tesla charging centre is pictured in Squamish, B.C., Tuesday, June, 1, 2016. More than $100 million in federal rebates designed to make electric vehicles more affordable to low and middle-income Canadians has gone to those buying a Tesla, government records show. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Federal rebate set to make electric cars more affordable see $100M go to Tesla buyers

Liberal government introduced the subsidy in 2019 for those buying or leasing new zero-emission vehicles

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says Canada mulling more actions against Belarus after journalist’s arrest

Since Sunday, airlines have rerouted flights to avoid the country’s airspace

Alberta premier Jason Kenney shakes hands with Demetrios Nicolaides, Minister of Advanced Education after being sworn into office, in Edmonton on April 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta asks universities to report on links with Beijing and Communist Party

Universities have 90 days to submit a report to Alberta’s Advanced Education Ministry

Militants stand guard around the stage as Yahya Sinwar, the Palestinian leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, makes a rally appearance days after a cease-fire was reached following an 11-day war between Gaza’s Hamas rulers and Israel, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Gaza City, the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Canadian troops, Mounties get front row seats to Israeli-Palestinian clashes

Twenty-three Canadian troops and three Mounties are part of a U.S.-led mission, first launched in 2005

A forest fire burns late into the evening northeast of Prince Albert, Sask., on Monday, May 17, 2021. Fire conditions for Western Canada are a concern as the summer approaches, but everything depends on what kind of weather the next few months bring, experts say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
Dry spring can create wildfire trouble for Western Canada, experts say

‘It just doesn’t depend on June,’ says one expert

Joyce Pillarella is pictured at her home in Montreal on Friday, May 21, 2021. After decades of digging in archival material and talking with the families of Italian Canadians who were interned during the Second World War, Montreal historian Joyce Pillarella says Canada’s long-awaited apology for the internment gives her family and other families the moral justice they have been waiting for. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canadians of Italian origin find justice in apology for internment during WW2

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to deliver a formal apology in the House of Commons Thursday

Some members of the 67 families who continue the fight with Parks Canada over expropriation are shown in Kouchibouguac National Park in New Brunswick on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Their sign in French reads, “Together for Justice.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett
Families vow to continue land battle in New Brunswick’s Kouchibouguac National Park

In the eyes of the federal government, the land is not anybody’s home but public land

Most Read