Red Deer at 904 active cases

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw encouraged Albertans to get vaccinated on Monday. (File photo by The Associated Press)

The number of active cases in Red Deer climbed over the weekend.

There are now 904 active cases in the city, which is 120 more than the 784 reported Friday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

In addition to the rise in cases, another COVID-19-related death was reported in Red Deer over the weekend – the city has seen 64 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Red Deer has also recorded a total of 7,164 recovered cases.

The Government of Alberta identified 4,037 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend: 1,629 on Friday, 1,282 on Saturday and 1,126 on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 753 (66.17 per cent) were unvaccinated, 80 (7.03 per cent) were partially vaccinated and 305 (26.80 per cent) were fully vaccinated.

There are now 20,674 active cases of the virus in Alberta, to go along with the 280,413 recovered cases. The province’s death toll has risen to 2,752, which is an increase of 21.

Of the total active cases, 14,469 are unvaccinated (69.99 per cent), 1,191 are partially vaccinated (5.76 per cent) and 5,014 (24.25 per cent) are fully vaccinated.

Provincially, there are 1,079 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 257 of those individuals in intensive care. The Central zone has 207 hospitalizations, including 20 ICU admissions.

“Please continue to do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by masking while indoors, staying physically distanced, and limiting social gatherings,” chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter Monday.

“Our healthcare system is still under great strain. Getting vaccinated dramatically reduces the risk of infection and severe illness which will help reduce demand on our health system.”

Red Deer County has 341 active cases, Clearwater County has 359, Lacombe County has 308, the City of Lacombe has 239, Stettler County has 160, Mountain View County has 152, Sylvan Lake has 128 and Olds has 80.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 281 active cases, while Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, has 137 and Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 127.

Kneehill County has 157 active cases, the City of Camrose has 102, Camrose County has 78 and Drumheller has 45.



