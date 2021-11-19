Alberta identifies 412 new COVID-19 cases

The Government of Alberta has identified another 412 COVID-19 cases.

There are now 5,293 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with the 323,122 recovered cases. Alberta’s death toll has climbed to 3,211.

Of the total active cases 58.44 per cent are unvaccinated, 4.47 are partially vaccinated and 36.82 per cent are completely vaccinated.

Provincially, 496 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 93 who have been admitted into intensive care units. In Alberta Health Services’ central zone, there are 106 hospitalizations, with nine in the ICU.

Of Alberta’s hospitalizations, 68.95 are unvaccinated, 5.24 per cent are partially vaccinated and 25.81 are completely vaccinated.

Red Deer has 149 active cases of the virus, which is two fewer than Thursday’s update, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the city has recorded 9,076 recovered cases and 81 deaths.

Red Deer County has 48 active cases, Clearwater County has 47, Mountain View County has 46, the City of Lacombe has 45, Sylvan Lake has 41, Lacombe County has 31, Olds has 26 and Stettler County has 17.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 108 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 10 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, has seven.

The City of Camrose has 71, Camrose County and Kneehill County both have 19, and Drumheller has 16.

Overall, the central zone has 840 active cases.



