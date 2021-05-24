Alberta identifies 452 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths on Monday

Overall the Central zone has 1,489 active cases with 52 hospitalizations. (File photo)

The Government of Alberta identified 452 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Alberta now has 13,608 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with 208,856 recovered cases. Seven new deaths were reported Monday, in addition to a collective 12 deaths reported Saturday and Sunday, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,183.

The City of Red Deer now has 480 active COVID-19 cases, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the city also has recorded 4,979 recovered cases, a total of 39 deaths.

Red Deer has 50,823 people who have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We continue to make excellent progress on vaccinations with 2,532,143 doses now administered across the province,” chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter Monday.

“Let’s keep up the momentum.”

When looking at the province’s mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 106 active cases, Lacombe County has 92, the City of Lacombe has 81, Sylvan Lake has 85, Mountain View County has 39, Olds has 32, Clearwater County has 77 and Stettler County has 40.

The City of Camrose has 36 active cases, Camrose County has 14, Kneehill County has 24, Drumheller has eight and Starland County has none.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 80 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 36 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 37 active.

Overall the Central zone has 1,489 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 5,853, the Edmonton zone has 3,361, the North zone has 2,165 and the South zone has 728. The locations of 12 active cases are unknown.

Provincially, 569 people are currently hospitalized by COVID-19, with 161 of those individual in an intensive care unit. In the Central zone, 52 are hospitalized and 13 of those individuals are in an ICU.



