Alberta identifies 5,181 new COVID-19 cases over weekend, one more death in Red Deer

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, encourages Albertans to get vaccinated. (File photo by The Canadian Press)

Alberta identified more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

There are now 21,307 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with the 269,586 recovered cases, after 5,181 new infections were identified over the weekend – 1,882 on Friday, 1,541 on Saturday and 1,758 on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 1,249 (70.76 per cent) were unvaccinated, 95 (5.38 per cent) were partially vaccinated and 421 (23.85 per cent) were fully vaccinated. Of the total active cases, 15,115 (70.94 per cent) are unvaccinated, 1,259 (5.91 per cent) are partially vaccinated and 4,933 (23.15 per cent) are completely vaccinated.

Additionally, 23 COVID deaths were reported over the weekend, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,645.

One of the new deaths was from Red Deer, bringing the city’s virus-related death toll to 58.

Red Deer now has 915 active cases of the virus, which is 130 more than the 785 in Friday’s update, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

On the province’s mapping for vaccination percentages, Red Deer is divided into three zones. The average percentage of people immunized with at least one dose in the three zones is 63.8 per cent. Fifty-six per cent of people are fully vaccinated in Red Deer.

Red Deer County currently has 389 active cases of COVID-19, Clearwater County has 378, Lacombe County has 253, the City of Lacombe has 178, Mountain View County has 175, Stettler County has 168, Sylvan Lake has 162 and Olds has 93.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 262 active cases, while Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County, has 143, and Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 111.

Kneehill County has 138, the City of Camrose has 85, Camrose County has 57 and Drumheller has 40.

Overall, Alberta Health Services’ Central zone has 4,235 active cases of the virus.

Provincially, 1,063 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 265 of those individuals in intensive care units. In the Central zone, 184 are hospitalized, with 23 in intensive care.

“Vaccines are safe, effective and save lives. If you are unsure about getting vaccinated, seek out credible sources to help understand that the health risks from COVID-19 far outweigh any risks from immunization,” chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter Monday.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter