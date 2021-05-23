Asymptomatic testing will now be available for "priority groups" who are most likely to spread the COVID-19 virus to vulnerable or at-risk populations. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

Alberta identifies 563 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths on Sunday

Central zone has 1,573 active cases

Red Deer has dipped below 500 active COVID-19 cases.

As of Sunday afternoon, the city has 496 active cases of the virus, which is 23 fewer than Saturday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Provincially, 563 new COVID-19 cases were identified Sunday. There are now 14,533 active cases throughout the province, to go along with the 207,486 recovered cases.

Six new deaths were reported Sunday as well, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,176.

When looking at the province’s mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 124 active cases, Lacombe County has 96, the City of Lacombe has 84, Sylvan Lake has 92, Mountain View County has 45, Olds has 40, Clearwater County has 81 and Stettler County has 45.

The City of Camrose has 42 active cases, Camrose County has 13, Kneehill County has 23, Drumheller has 10 and Starland County has none.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 82 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 42 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 39 active.

Overall the central zone has 1,573 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 6,360, the Edmonton zone has 3,562, the north zone has 2,278 and the south zone has 753. The locations of seven active cases are unknown.

Provincially, 581 people are currently hospitalized by COVID-19, with 162 of those individual in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 52 are hospitalized – 11 of those individuals are in an ICU.

“I hope everyone has a few more chances to enjoy the warm weather this long weekend,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter Sunday.

“Please continue to follow the rules for outdoor gatherings and activities, wear a mask indoors and stay home if you’re sick. If you haven’t already, book your shot.”


Most Read