Alberta identifies 573 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths on Saturday

The Government of Alberta identified 573 new COVID-19 cases and reported 13 additional virus-related deaths on Saturday.

There are currently 9,727 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with the 109,078 recovered cases. A total of 1,525 Albertans have died due to COVID-19.

The City of Red Deer now has 160 active cases, which is three fewer than Friday’s report, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Meanwhile, Red Deer County has 34 active cases, Clearwater County has 76, Mountain View County has 22, the Town of Olds has 12, the City of Lacombe has 21, Lacombe County has 19, Sylvan Lake has 18 and Stettler County has five. Collectively, Ponoka County, Wetaskiwin County and the City of Wetaskiwin have 274 active cases.

Alberta Health Services’ central zone has 799 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 3,786, the Edmonton zone has 3,407, the north zone has 1,325 and the south zone has 396. The locations of 14 cases are currently unknown.

“Please continue to follow the measures currently in place,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted Saturday afternoon.

“Every action we take can help reduce our case numbers and hospitalizations. Refrain from indoor gatherings, wear a mask in all indoor public settings, and stay home when sick.

“If you are planning to visit outdoors with someone in continuing care this weekend, be sure to arrange ahead of time (with) facility staff, abide by gathering limits and take precautions such as masking and maintaining (two metres of) distance to protect your loved one.”

Provincially, 676 people are currently in the hospital due to COVID-19 – 114 of those individuals have been admitted into an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 53 are hospitalized, with eight of those individuals in an ICU.

As of Friday, 98,807 vaccine doses have been administered in Alberta.



