Alberta identifies 595 new COVID cases

The City of Red Deer has 325 active COVID-19 cases, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. (Black Press file photo)

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Alberta continues to fall.

There are now 10,112 active cases of the virus in the province to go along with 510,371 recovered cases.

On Friday, the government of Alberta announced 595 new cases have been identified and 13 new deaths have been reported, which brings the province’s death toll to 3,898.

There are currently 1,295 people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, including 88 who have been admitted into intensive care units. In Alberta Health Services’ central zone, there are 143 hospitalizations, with five in the ICU.

The central zone has 1,371 active cases, including 325 in Red Deer, which is six fewer than the 331 in Thursday’s update.

Red Deer has also recorded 12,887 recovered cases and 94 deaths due to implications of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Red Deer County has 108 active cases, Olds has 57, Clearwater County and Mountain View County have 39 each, the City of Lacombe has 38, Stettler County has 37, Sylvan Lake has 36 and Lacombe County has 35.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 19 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 23 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, has 15.

The City of Camrose has 66, Kneehill County has 32, Drumheller has 24 and Camrose County has 19.

There have been 490 deaths in the central zone.

Of Alberta’s active cases, 38.91 per cent have received three doses of vaccine, 37.14 per cent have received two doses, 3.21 per cent have received one dose and 20.73 per cent are unvaccinated.

Of the the province’s hospitalizations, 28.73 per cent have three doses of vaccine, 35.91 per cent have two doses, 4.94 per cent have one dose and 30.42 per cent are unvaccinated.

“Over the last week, 30 per cent of new non-ICU admissions are incidental cases,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health.

“COVID-19 is the primary cause of admission or a contributing cause in 67.6 per cent of cases. The remaining 2.4 per cent are undetermined. For ICU, 21.6 per cent were incidental, 78.4 per cent of new admissions were due to COVID.”



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter