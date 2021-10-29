Alberta identifies 603 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Another 603 COVID-19 cases have been identified in Alberta, the provincial government announced Friday.

There are now 8,158 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with the 311,738 recovered cases. There have also been eight new deaths report, bringing the province’s death toll to 3,093.

Of the new cases, 63.46 per cent are unvaccinated, 31.32 per cent are completely vaccinated and 5.22 per cent are partially vaccinated. Of the total active cases, 61.11 per cent are unvaccinated, 31.42 per cent are completely vaccinated and 7.48 per cent are partially vaccinated.

The City of Red Deer has 340 active cases, which is 15 more than Thursday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Red Deer has recorded 8,602 recovered cases and 76 deaths.

Red Deer County has 115 active cases, Clearwater County has 91, the City of Lacombe has 87, Lacombe County has 86, Mountain View County has 60, Stettler County has 36 and Olds has 24.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 226 active cases. Meanwhile Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 51 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and Partial Lacombe County, has 39.

The City of Camrose has 87, Camrose County has 38, Kneehill County has 44 and Drumheller has 33.

Overall, Alberta Health Services’ central zone has 1,635 active cases.

Provincially, 765 are currently in hospital with COVID-19, including 180 who have been admitted into intensive care units. There are 162 hospitalizations in the central zone, with 18 in the ICU.

About 70 per cent of those who are hospitalized are unvaccinated.



