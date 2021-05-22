Alberta identifies 621 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

The Government of Alberta identified 621 new COVID-19 cases and completed 9,500 tests over the past 24 hours.

There are now 15,502 active cases in the province, to go along with the 205,960 recovered cases, the government said Saturday.

An additional six deaths were reported Saturday as well, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,170.

“Please continue making good choices this weekend; the results of our decisions will be seen in our case numbers in the coming weeks,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter.

“Enjoy the good weather, spend time outside with your immediate family and book a vaccination (appointment).”

The City of Red Deer has 519 active cases of the virus, which is four fewer than Friday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

When looking at the province’s mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 128 active cases, Lacombe County has 106, the City of Lacombe has 98, Sylvan Lake has 91, Mountain View County has 49, Olds has 40, Clearwater County has 75 and Stettler County has 46.

The City of Camrose has 43 active cases, Camrose County has 10, Kneehill County has 24, Drumheller has 13 and Starland County has none.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 89 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 42 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 39 active.

Overall the central zone has 1,627 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 6,964, the Edmonton zone has 3,729, the north zone has 2,375 and the south zone has 803. The locations of four active cases are unknown.

Provincially, 617 people are currently hospitalized by COVID-19, with 164 of those individual in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 56 are hospitalized – 10 of those individuals are in an ICU.



