Advocate file image

Alberta identifies 621 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Central zone has 1,627 active cases

The Government of Alberta identified 621 new COVID-19 cases and completed 9,500 tests over the past 24 hours.

There are now 15,502 active cases in the province, to go along with the 205,960 recovered cases, the government said Saturday.

An additional six deaths were reported Saturday as well, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,170.

“Please continue making good choices this weekend; the results of our decisions will be seen in our case numbers in the coming weeks,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter.

“Enjoy the good weather, spend time outside with your immediate family and book a vaccination (appointment).”

The City of Red Deer has 519 active cases of the virus, which is four fewer than Friday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

When looking at the province’s mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 128 active cases, Lacombe County has 106, the City of Lacombe has 98, Sylvan Lake has 91, Mountain View County has 49, Olds has 40, Clearwater County has 75 and Stettler County has 46.

The City of Camrose has 43 active cases, Camrose County has 10, Kneehill County has 24, Drumheller has 13 and Starland County has none.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 89 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 42 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 39 active.

Overall the central zone has 1,627 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 6,964, the Edmonton zone has 3,729, the north zone has 2,375 and the south zone has 803. The locations of four active cases are unknown.

Provincially, 617 people are currently hospitalized by COVID-19, with 164 of those individual in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 56 are hospitalized – 10 of those individuals are in an ICU.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
California to drop social distancing requirements in June

Just Posted

Advocate file image
Alberta identifies 621 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Central zone has 1,627 active cases

Image/ Metro Creative Connection
Albertans urged to take precautions when driving ATVs

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is urging Albertans to make ATV safety a priority this summer.

Aurum Lodge co-owner Alan Ernst had a close encounter with this grizzly, which he later found out was killed by Fish and Wildlife officers. (Contributed photo)
Grizzly sniffing for human food west of Nordegg killed

Lodge owner reminds campers to keep all food away from wildlife

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is recommending Albertans stay close to home over the May long weekend. (Photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Alberta sets new daily record for vaccines administered

Hinshaw reminds Albertans to be cautious of COVID-19 ahead of long weekend

File photo
Alberta RCMP focus on enforcing sober driving over Victoria Day long weekend

Alberta RCMP will be out patrolling and removing impaired drivers from the roads this long weekend.

In this image provided by Apple, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, appears in a scene from “The Me You Can’t See.” (Apple via AP)
‘I was afraid’: Prince Harry reveals his journey with mental health

He describes instances of feeling helpless as a young boy while riding in the car with his mother, Princess Diana, who cried as they were surrounded by paparazzi

A ground worker wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 unloads lobsters from a WestJet Airlines flight at Vancouver International Airport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
More than 500 WestJet employees unionize in Vancouver and Calgary

Workers said a change in workplace culture after the airline’s sale was a big part of the organization efforts

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Howard Njoo responds to a question about vaccines during a weekly news conference, Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts doubled over five weeks as daily cases drop

Njoo: ‘post-holiday spike’ could threaten the progress we’ve made’

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Canada extends ban on direct flights from India, Pakistan by 30 more days

Transport Canada says barring flights from those two countries is necessary to protect the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Meteorologist Bob Robichaud of the Canadian Hurricane Centre provides an update on Hurricane Dorian in Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
VIDEO: Top meteorologist predicts active hurricane season in Canada

An average of four named storms enter the Canadian Hurricane Centre’s response zone every year

City of Camrose Mayor, Norm Mayer, issued a challenge to the City of Wetaskiwin over Facebook to compete with the City of Camrose for the highest vaccine uptake rate in the province. Facebook/ City of Camrose, Alberta
City of Camrose issues friendly COVID-19 vaccination challenge to the City of Wetaskiwin

The two cities have engaged in a friendly competition to see who can boast higher vaccination rates.

Pigeon Lake at Silver Beach. Photo by Shaela Dansereau.
Pigeon Lake environment gets a boost from new technology

A “smart buoy” will be implemented that will provide essential data to understand lake health.

People look on as the Norwegian Bliss en route from Alaska to Seattle makes it’s way towards Ogden Point, in Victoria, B.C., Friday, June 1, 2018. The CEO of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority said he tried to alert Canadian and B.C. politicians to the ramifications of the change that would temporarily allow international cruise ships to bypass B.C. ports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
U.S. cruise law puts B.C. economic impacts at risk: Harbour authority

CEO of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority worries about a temporary measure becoming permanent

Most Read