Alberta identifies 644 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

The City of Red Deer now has 207 confirmed active cases of COVID-19.

This is up 14 cases from Saturday’s report, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

On Sunday, the Government of Alberta identified 644 new cases of the virus in the province. There are now 7,698 active cases in Alberta, to go along with the 136,659 recovered cases. An additional three deaths were reported as well, bringing the total to 1,983.

Provincially, there are currently 277 people in hospital due to COVID-19 – 63 of those individuals are in an intensive care unit. In Alberta’s central zone, 33 are hospitalized, with five of those individuals in an ICU.

The central zone has 700 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 3,565, the Edmonton zone has 1,734, the north zone has 855 and the south zone has 815. The locations of 29 active cases are unknown.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Der County has 28 active cases, Lacombe County has 46, the City of Lacombe has 40, Sylvan Lake has 33, Mountain View County has 16, Olds has 14, Clearwater County has 11 and Stettler County has seven.

On the mapping’s local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 58 active cases. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 108 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has eight.

As of Saturday, 594,723 vaccine doses have been administered in Alberta.



