Alberta identifies 656 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

Albertans will need to prove they are fully vaccinated to access many restaurants, movie theatres, sporting events and other businesses starting next week.

As of Monday, anyone accessing a business, venue and service participating in the province’s Restriction Exemption Program must provide government-issued proof of having received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days earlier. Partial vaccinations have been accepted since the program’s introduction.

Those who are not fully vaccinated can still choose to provide a privately paid negative COVID-19 test within the previous 72 hours or valid proof of medical exemption.

“More than 465,000 first and second doses have been administered since we launched this program, and I strongly encourage every eligible Albertan to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Health Minister Jason Copping.

“The rising vaccination rates combined with our public health measures are helping to drive down the number of new and active cases and relieve the pressure on our health-care system. I would like to thank every Albertan who has been vaccinated and is following the public health measures. Your actions are having a clear impact.”

Starting Nov. 15, Albertans will be required to show their vaccine record with QR code for proof of vaccination at all businesses participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program.

Meanwhile, the Government of Alberta announced it has identified 656 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

There are now 10,037 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with the 306,113 recovered cases. The province’s death toll is now 3,026, which is an increase of 12.

Of the new cases, 59.43 per cent were unvaccinated, 8.38 per cent were partially vaccinated and 32.19 per cent were completely vaccinated. Of total active cases, 63.24 per cent are unvaccinated, 7.47 per cent are partially vaccinated and 29.29 per cent are completely vaccinated.

The City of Red Deer now has 382 active cases of the virus, which is 21 fewer than Thursday’s update, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the city has also recorded 8,405 recovered cases and 73 deaths.

Overall Alberta Health Services’ central zone has 1,940 active cases.

Red Deer County has 117 active cases, Clearwater County has 138, Lacombe County has 111, the City of Lacombe has 82, Mountain View County has 49, Sylvan Lake has 48, Stettler County has 44 and Olds has 22.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 266 active cases. Meanwhile Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 60 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and Partial Lacombe County, has 53.

The City of Camrose has 80, Kneehill County has 60, Camrose County has 30 and Drumheller has 21.

Provincially, there are 889 people who have been hospitalized by COVID-19, with 191 of those individuals in intensive care units. In the central zone, 168 have been hospitalized – 20 of those individuals are in the ICU.

According to the provincial government, 69.4 per cent of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

