Alberta identifies 749 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The Government of Alberta has identified another 749 COVID-19 cases.

There are now 6,709 active cases of the virus, to go along with the 233,945 recovered cases, the provincial government announced Friday. One new death was also reported, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,343.

Of the new cases, 113 were completely vaccinated, 92 were partially vaccinated and 558 were unvaccinated. Of the active cases, 1,019 have been completely vaccinated, 778 have been partially vaccinated and 4,915 are unvaccinated.

The City of Red Deer has climbed to 146 active cases, which is nine more than the 137 reported Thursday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. The city has also recorded 5,806 recovered cases and 43 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sylvan Lake has 44 active cases, Red Deer County has 40, Lacombe County has 37, Mountain View County 30, Clearwater County has 28, the City of Lacombe has 25, Olds has 19 and Stettler County has 17.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 50 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 15 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and Partial Lacombe County, has 12.

The City of Camrose has 11 active cases, Camrose County has 10, Kneehill County has eight and Drumheller has seven.

The central zone has 587 active cases of the virus overall.

Provincially, 221 are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 48 of those individuals are in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 25 are hospitalized – four of those individuals are in an ICU.



