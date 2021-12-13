Alberta identifies 863 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

The Government of Alberta identified 863 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend: 373 on Friday, 288 on Saturday and 202 on Sunday.

There are now 4,182 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with the 331,834 recovered cases and 3,275 deaths, which is an increase of three.

Seven new cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in Alberta, bringing the total to 30.

“Of the newly reported cases, one is a suspected case of community transmission with an unknown source. It is currently under investigation and we will update Albertans as we learn more,” chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Monday.

The City of Red Deer has 93 active cases, which is two more than the 91 in Friday’s update, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. Red Deer has recorded 9,313 recovered cases and 84 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Overall, Alberta Health Services’ Central zone has 525 active cases.

Stettler County has 99 active cases, Red Deer County has 36, Mountain View County has 35, Lacombe County has 27, Clearwater County and the City of Lacombe have 16 each, Olds has 12 and Sylvan Lake has five.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 51 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has six and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, has two.

The City of Camrose has 25, Camrose County has eight, Drumheller has seven and Kneehill County has four.

Provincially, 357 are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 68 people who have been admitted into an intensive care unit. The Central zone has 66 COVID patients in hospital, including eight in intensive care.

Of all hospitalized Albertans, 61.34 per cent are unvaccinated, 34.45 are completely vaccinated and 4.2 per cent are partially vaccinated. Of the province’s total active cases, 52.68 are unvaccinated, 44.52 per cent are completely vaccinated and 2.8 per cent are partially vaccinated.



