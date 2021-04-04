Alberta identifies 950 new COVID-19 cases, 600 additional variant cases Sunday

(File photo by The Canadian Press)

Another 950 estimated COVID-19 cases, including an additional 600 variants of concern, have been identified in Alberta.

Preliminary data was released through the Twitter page of Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, Sunday afternoon.

Thirty-eight percent of active cases in the province are now variants of concern.

Over the past 24 hours, 11,200 lab tests were completed, giving the province an eight per cent positivity rate. Hinshaw said hospitalizations in Alberta “remain stable.”

A total of 8,000 vaccine doses were administered Saturday – to date, 693,000 doses have been administered.

The province has not provided location-specific COVID-19 data since Thursday.

As of that last update, the central zone sits at 741 active cases of COVID-19, with 31 people in hospital including four in intensive care.

Red Deer has 209 active cases of the virus.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 31 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 41 active and Clearwater County has eight active.

Lacombe has 34 active cases and Sylvan Lake has 30, while Olds has 21. Mountain View County has 25 active cases, Kneehill County has 12 and Drumheller has 40.

Camrose County has 14 active cases and the County of Stettler has six. Camrose has eight active cases and Wetaskiwin has 55.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 98 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 118 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has six active.

Full updates will resume Monday.

“In the meantime, please continue to follow the health measures that are in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help protect those around you,” said Hinshaw.


Most Read