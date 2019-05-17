A ban on open fires remains in place in Penticton. File photo

Alberta issues fire ban in northern part of province due to wildfire threat

The government says the decision was made due to the growing threat of wildfires

The Alberta government has imposed a fire ban and restrictions on off-highway vehicle use in the northern half of the province.

The government says the decision was made due to the growing threat of wildfires.

The areas affected include public land west and north of Slave Lake, north of Lac La Biche up to north of Fort McMurray, west of Peace River and north to the Northwest Territories boundary.

The order includes a ban on recreational off-highway vehicles.

All fire permits are suspended in the fire ban areas.

Devin Dreeshen, minister of agriculture and forestry, says windy conditions, along with continued warm and dry weather, have increased the risk of wildfire throughout the region.

“This fire ban will ensure the safety of Albertans and their communities as well as protecting our forests by reducing that risk,” he said Thursday in a release.

The wildfire threat forecast for Friday is listed as extreme in some areas, including north of Lesser Slave Lake.

Indigenous people are exempt from the off-highway vehicle restriction if used on reserve lands.

Essential industry-related activities that require the use of off-highway vehicles can be exempted from the ban with the approval of a local forest officer.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
California kids having slumber party fight off nude intruder
Next story
First-degree murder charge laid against two Yukon women in 2017 slaying

Just Posted

Drivers reminded impairment and driving don’t mix

National Road Safety Week May 14 to 20

Former Sylvan Lake resident launches latest book

Talena Winters will launch her book at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library on Friday

Sylvan Lake bans use of charcoal barbecues in Town parks

Visitors and residents picnicking in Sylvan Lake are asked to leave the charcoal barbecues at home

Sylvan Lake resident named assistant coach Team Alberta’s U16 hockey team

Fox Run teacher Cody Reynolds was announced the assistant coach on May 9

Sylvan Lake residents teamed up to clean up the lakeshore

The second annual Team Up to Clean Up occurred in town and in the summer villages around the lake

Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

Alberta issues fire ban in northern part of province due to wildfire threat

The government says the decision was made due to the growing threat of wildfires

Fashion Fridays: White sneakers

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Long-awaited end to Canada’s tariff standoff with U.S. finally at hand

Chrystia Freeland, Justin Trudeau and others have branded the tariffs as illegal, absurd and insulting

Southern Alberta city pulls plug on $13-million solar power project

Goal was to test whether the technology was a feasible way to make steam at city-owned power plant

Kenney lauds Senate committee rejecting tanker ban, promises to continue fight

Bill C-48 would put into law a long-standing voluntary moratorium on coastal tanker traffic

Alberta loosens public liquor consumption rules ahead of May long weekend

Province is also changing regulations to loosen up rules for festival organizers

Billion-dollar autoimmune drug deal a ‘dream come true’ for Calgary researcher

With autoimmune diseases, the body’s own tissues are mistaken for harmful invaders and attacked

Canada first in the world to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

Most Read