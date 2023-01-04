Alberta's provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. An Alberta judge has made 20 recommendations folowing the 2014 death of an Indigenous child in care. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Alberta judge makes recommendations after death of Indigenous girl in care

An Alberta judge has made 20 recommendations from a fatality inquiry into the 2014 death of a girl in care.

The Indigenous girl known as Serenity was four when she suffered a serious brain injury after falling from a tire swing at her guardians’ home in Maskwacis, south of Edmonton.

She and two older siblings had been taken from their mother by children’s services and placed with their great aunt and uncle in a kinship care arrangement.

The guardians were charged in 2017 with failing to provide the necessities of life, an offence unrelated to the death, but the charges were withdrawn two years later.

Provincial court Judge Renee Cochard says in her inquiry report that there had been previous concerns about Serenity’s health, as she was emaciated and weighed 39 pounds when she died.

The judge says children should be taken from their mothers as a last result and only following a thorough investigation.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Popular Advocate columnist is remembered for her positivity
Next story
Holiday travel mess shows why Canadian air travel industry needs competition: NDP

Just Posted

(Photo submitted)
Maintain a safe following distance (The 3 second rule)

Pictured here is an image from an Ice Dragon Boat racing event in Ottawa. Photo submitted
Ice Dragon Boat Racing is heading to Sylvan Lake in February

Santa Claus can be seen in many places at this time of year. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?

A person makes their way through the Sandy Hill neighbourhood of Ottawa, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada