Photo from THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson.

Alberta Justice Minister addresses federal firearm ban

Alberta Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer discusses Alberta’s standpoint on the issue.

On May 1, 2020 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a ban on some 1,500 makes and models of military-grade “assault-style” weapons in Canada.

This ban was considered effective immediately and saw that licensed gun owners will no longer be allowed to sell, transport, import or use these sorts of weapons in Canada.

However, the Government of Alberta is not pleased with this decision.

“We know that the overwhelming majority of firearms used criminally in Canada are smuggled in illegally from the United States. Instead of addressing this, Ottawa will instead spend vast sums of money to criminalize law-abiding Canadians,” said Alberta’s Premier Jason Kenney. “That money would be far better used to pursue the smugglers and drug gangs that plague our society.”

Alberta’s Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Doug Schweitzer says that the Federal Government’s decision on banning these weapons failed to consider Alberta and the impact on rural Albertans.

“We get law abiding Albertans who know how to properly use firearms and feel like they’ve been turned into criminals overnight,” says Schweitzer.

The federal decision has the Alberta Government taking a serious look into setting up a Chief Firearms Officer (CFO).

Schweitzer says that Trudeau’s “tone deaf policy” was not designed for rural Albertans. The Government of Alberta doesn’t want to see raids on homes for firearms.

“We don’t want to be punishing law abiding citizens,” says Schweitzer.

As the Federal Government moves forward with the firearm ban, the Government of Alberta wants to place its focus on consistent policing procedures.

Part of this focus will be on funding for the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) that has been crucial for getting illegal guns and drugs off the street.

“We heard loud and clear from Albertans,” Schweitzer says in regards to the frustrations with the federal firearm ban. As part of their response to the ban, the Government of Alberta is currently developing a “common sense” policy towards firearms.

This policy will be put in place to help with rural Alberta values, gun education and responsible gun ownership.


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PM to announce extension of wage subsidy, financial aid for medical researchers
Next story
Federal COVID-19 wage subsidy to last through summer, Trudeau says

Just Posted

Federal COVID-19 wage subsidy to last through summer, Trudeau says

Eligibility is expected to be expanded

Alberta Justice Minister addresses federal firearm ban

Alberta Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer discusses Alberta’s standpoint on the issue.

Ontario government not looking to provide financial bailout for the CFL

Ontario government not looking to provide financial bailout for the CFL

50 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta on Thursday

5,205 Albertans have recovered from the virus

Bentley Fair and Rodeo cancelled amid pandemic concerns

The annual event was supposed to be held this Aug. 6-9

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Canadian telecom companies says COVID-19 causing surge in demand for services

Connectivity important to Canadians

PM to announce extension of wage subsidy, financial aid for medical researchers

Wage subsidy initially slated to run until June 6

Alberta Energy Regulator blocks sale of Shell assets over clean-up concerns

Extent of the contamination unknown

Burgers, ice cream, doughnuts and plants: Queues forming for non-essential items

Pain of lineups accepted

Judges rapped for springing ‘evidentiary trap’ on sexual assault accused

Judges rapped for springing ‘evidentiary trap’ on sexual assault accused

McNeil’s stance N.S. would ‘support’ feds in shooting probe puzzles experts

McNeil’s stance N.S. would ‘support’ feds in shooting probe puzzles experts

International deal to protect ozone layer behind new contaminant problem: study

International deal to protect ozone layer behind new contaminant problem: study

Most Read