Alberta Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer visited MLA Ron Orr’s office earlier this year in Lacombe to discuss rural crime with local law enforcement, local government officials and other constituents. (Todd Colin Vaughan/LACOMBE EXPRESS)

Alberta Justice Minister advocates UCP rural crime plan

Expanded property rights, more power to peace officers, demonetizing scrap mental part of UCP plan

Alberta Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer recently unveiled a rural crime plan after a series of over 20 town halls throughout the province.

The main takeaway for the minister was that many Albertan are facing serious mental health issues over rural crime issues and everything his government announced was designed to be a swift response to those issues.

“The announcements were driven to make immediate, concrete steps,” Schweitzer said during a phone interview with the Lacombe Express.

Property rights

Included in the UCP’s plan is a change to property rights which will make it so trespassers would be unable to file civil suits against property owners.

Schweitzer said this decision was in response to town hall feedback which consistently brought up the case of Eddie Maurice, who was sued by a trespasser he shot on his property.

“Someone trespassed on his property to commit a crime and they were able to sue him civilly. He wasn’t convicted of anything and is a law-abiding Albertan. That raises alarm bells to everyone I spoke to and they can see themselves in a similar situation,” Schweitzer said.

He added this is a common-sense amendment and will be the first of it’s kind in Canada.

Expanded powers for peace officers

Schweitzer said the UCP is giving more powers to sheriffs, fish and wildlife officer and other peace officers throughout Alberta.

Schweitzer said these powers will help local law enforcement respond to issues.

“All these peace officers are across our rural communities and help with law enforcement. We want to enhance their powers to support police. They will be able to respond to 9-1-1 calls. It is about getting more boots on the ground and this is a tangible step we can take to get that done in 2020,” he said.

Police funding

Schweitzer said his ministry is still in discussion with municipalities on how police forces are being funded and no decisions have been made.

Further discussion will take place at the Rural Municipalities Association Conference in Edmonton.

“We are dedicated to maintain and increase our funding model through the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT). Municipalities are at the table and want to see that money go towards law enforcement,” he said.

Schweitzer said his government is making tough decisions regarding the budget but maintaining front line services for policing will remain a priority.

“Maintaining front line services for police is paramount. We have invested in additional prosecutors and that is critical to manage our case-loads in our courts,” he said

Scrap metal

Schweitzer admitted that being an urban-Calgary MLA led to him not knowing the full extend of copper-wire theft happening in rural communities.

After hearing about the issue extensively, he said his government will look to de-monetize the trade of scrap metal

“We made the announcement regarding scrapyard dealer regulations. One of the things we want to do is cut off the ability to monetize those goods,” he said.

Drug treatment courts

Although further down the line, Schweitzer said an expansion of drug treatment courts, which are currently in Calgary and Edmonton, could help alleviate rural crime in the future.

Schweitzer said they have committed $20 million over four years towards the expansion.

“The first step was doubling the capacity of Calgary and Edmonton. The next step is going to be an expansion to our mid-sized centers, so Red Deer, Lethbridge, Grand Prairie and communities like that,” he said

Digitizing courts

Schweitzer said the backlog of cases before the courts will be helped by the digitization of an aging court system.

“Right now, you wouldn’t believe how old the system we run our courts off of it. It is paper driven. We are doing an overhaul of the system to keep up,” he said.

Relationship with municipalities

Schweitzer was recently involved with a publicized tiff with Mayor Naheed Nenshi regarding police funding.

Despite the disagreement, Schweitzer said he remains committed to having positive relationships with Albertan municipalities.

“I have been encouraged by the dialogue we are having. I am looking forward to the discussions we will have at the Rural Municipality Association Convention. I think we are getting closer to a new relationship on policing and hopefully we will get to that,” he said

“I want to ensure rural municipalities have a real voice in the way policing is happening in their communities. Historically that has been dictated by Edmonton and Ottawa. Policing is at it’s best when there is local accountability and I am hopeful we will have a new arrangement going forward.”

Going forward

Schweitzer said it is his intent to keep listening to Alberta and will measure the success of his government’s policies by having more town halls in 2020.

“We want to see the steps we are taking is having the impact we are hoping they will. That doesn’t mean we want people to stop sending in ideas. These ideas are a beginning and they came from town halls but we are not done,” he said.

“We won’t stop until people feel safe again in our communities.”


todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
At least 3 hurt in California school shooting, gunman sought
Next story
2 dead in California school attack; gunman shoots self

Just Posted

Alberta Justice Minister advocates UCP rural crime plan

Expanded property rights, more power to peace officers, demonetizing scrap mental part of UCP plan

Sylvan Lake adopts new fire and fireworks bylaws

The change in the bylaw is to reflect the new National Fire Code 2019-Alberta Edition

Sylvan Lake artist to perform at BRC cabaret

Dylan Gillett will take to the stage Friday evening after the bull riders have finished

Sylvan Lake Town Council approves plan to winterize Centennial washrooms

Council was given two option to choose from the winterizing the public washrooms

Sylvan Lake Wranglers earn another win at home

The Wranglers defeated the Ponoka Stampeders 3-1, Nov. 10

Here’s what you can expect from the Trump impeachment hearings

The parade of witnesses continues on

Premier vows to fight for oilpatch as drillers forecast almost no growth in 2020

The CAODC said it expects the Canadian drilling rig fleet to continue to shrink

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh meets Trudeau to discuss throne speech

Top ask was the immediate creation of a national universal Pharmacare program

Jagmeet Singh says he’ll vote against throne speech if NDP requests not met

Singh is to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday

Small group of Cherry fans protest his firing at Rogers HQ

One sign at the Toronto rally: ‘Rogers cancels Don, we cancel Rogers’

Ideas for Alberta independence would increase costs, Nenshi says

Province has formed panel to examine how to get what a ‘fairer deal’ from Confederation

Alberta harvest a ‘growing crisis’: MP Blaine Calkins

Alberta Conservative MP’s resolve to assist farmers struggling with harvest

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer

Most Read