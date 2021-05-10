Alberta leads Prairie provinces in accepting COVID vaccine bookings for pre-teens

People line up outside an immunization clinic to get their Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Edmonton, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Alberta leads the Prairie provinces in being the first to take COVID-19 vaccine bookings for pre-teens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta leads the Prairie provinces in being the first to take COVID-19 vaccine bookings for pre-teens.

The province begins accepting appointments for kids as young as 12 starting today.

Saskatchewan says all residents who are 12 and older will be eligible for the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by May 20.

Eligibility for Saskatchewan’s age-based immunization program drops to 29 and older today.

The province says it will continue to drop every second day until May 20, depending on vaccine supply.

Manitoba health officials, meanwhile, have reduced the minimum age for doses among the general population at government-run super sites and pop-up clinics to 35.

The Canadian Press

Alberta

