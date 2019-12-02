(The Canadian Press)

Alberta legislature adjourns after shooting on steps; police say ‘non-criminal’

Authorities blocked entrances to square in front of legislature while they investigated body

The Alberta legislature adjourned Monday after a shooting on the front steps of the building.

Edmonton police say they were called to the building mid-afternoon and that what happened was “non-criminal.”

Authorities blocked the entrances to the public square in front of the legislature while they investigated a body, which they covered with a pink blanket.

A statement from the Alberta government says there is no danger to anyone else on scene.

Police say the scene has been handed over to the Alberta sheriffs, who have jurisdiction over the legislature grounds.

Members of the legislature were debating a bill in the chamber when the Speaker interrupted so that they could be privately briefed on an “issue that is important to the assembly.”

They adjourned until later that evening.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Premiers ask for more health funding, express hesitation on pharmacare

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Holiday season kicked off in Sylvan Lake

The Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival and Market and Light Up the Lake were held on Nov. 29-30

Sylvan Lake councillors volunteer to help municipalities in Jordan

Councillors Megan Hanson and Teresa Rilling recently returned from a volunteer trip to Jordan

First annual Spirit Night showcases the spirit of Sylvan Lake

Spirit Night was held Nov. 28 as the kickoff event to the Yuletide Festival

Basketball coach looking to bring spring ball to Sylvan Lake

Dixon Dunkle, 26, is looking to bring clubs to Sylvan Lake, Stettler, Lacombe and Drumheller

‘High-Tech Dairy Facility’ to be built near Red Deer, Lacombe

20-acre site is large enough for future expansion and long-term growth

VIDEO: Three safety tips for shovelling snow

Alternatives are hiring a plow, hiring someone else to do it, and buying a snowblower

Dictionary.com chooses ‘existential’ as word of the year

Word kept appearing in searches after wildfires, Hurricane Dorian, and mass shootings

Alberta legislature adjourns after shooting on steps; police say ‘non-criminal’

Authorities blocked entrances to square in front of legislature while they investigated body

Amazon pulls Auschwitz ‘Christmas ornaments’ after protest

Merchandise included Auschwitz bottle opener and Birkenau ‘massacre’ mouse pad

Husky Energy confirms 370 job cuts as it trims spending by $500 million

Calgary-based company is cutting 2020-21 capital spending

‘Loss for words’: Injured Bronco shocked, excited over effect of spinal surgery

Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed from the chest down, isn’t expecting a cure

Premiers ask for more health funding, express hesitation on pharmacare

The federal election campaign laid bare some regional division

Huawei’s Meng ‘no longer fears unknown’ despite ‘torment, struggle’ of last year

Canadian authorities took Meng into custody at the request of the United States

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Most Read