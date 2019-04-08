Alberta Liberals release policy platform with job creation, new sales tax

The election is set for April 16

Alberta Liberal Party leader David Khan speaks to the media after the 2019 Alberta Leaders Debate in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Alberta’s Liberal party released its full policy platform Monday with a plan for job creation, stronger public services and a new sales tax. Liberal Leader David Khan says the platform is focused on solutions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan

Alberta’s Liberal party has released its full policy platform with a plan for job creation, stronger public services and a new sales tax.

Liberal Leader David Khan says the platform is focused on solutions.

READ MORE: Notley and Kenney swap attacks on trust in Alberta election leaders debate

It includes previously announced policies such as capping class sizes, more resources for mental health, a basic income pilot project and an $80-million back-to-work grant fund.

The platform also has a pledge to eliminate income tax for two thirds of Albertans by bringing in a revenue-neutral HST.

Khan says the plan also puts forward new policies that include comprehensive justice reforms, expanded human rights and an environmental strategy.

The election is set for April 16.

“Alberta Liberals believe that bet

ter is possible,” Khan said in a news release Monday. “We will deliver a better life, a better today and a better tomorrow.”

The Canadian Press

