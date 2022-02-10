Alberta lifts REP mandates

The Restrictions Exemption Program was lifted as the clock struck midnight Feb. 9 following Premier Jason Kenney’s announcement to end the proof-of-vaccination requirement.

Mandates requiring students across the province to wear masks in schools or on school buses will end on Monday, says the Government of Alberta website. This applies to early childhood services (ECS) to Grade 12.

While the restrictions didn’t stop Sylvan Lake’s Stacia Dyck from taking her children for regular activities at the NexSource Centre, accessing those services is now easier.

“It didn’t change too much for us. The kids have been in sports the whole time. So, we were happy to kind of show our IDs when we needed to. But I did find that when we are here at 6:30 a.m. for hockey and things like that, just wrestling through bags to find my ID, make sure my phone was charged… was a little bit more hassle than it was worth. It felt kind of good and the kids also asked as we walked in like do we have to wear masks? What do we do now? So, it was definitely a little bit different than it has felt for a while,” said Dyck. “I think it will probably make our life go back to pretty normal,” she added.

Sylvan Lake resident Heather Jones said it felt good walking into the NexSource Centre without having to show the vaccine passport. “Hopefully we are not opening up too fast, that’s the only concern that I have but we have to get on with our lives,” said Jones, adding, “I think people would be really happy that it’s lifted, it’s a good thing for Sylvan Lake. I think the restaurants will pick up more, everything will because we had a lot of people that were not going out.”

