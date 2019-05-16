Alberta loosens public liquor consumption rules ahead of May long weekend

Province is also changing regulations to loosen up rules for festival organizers

Later this summer, the new liquor rules will extend to select provincial park day-use area picnic sites. (Black Press Media file photo)

Alberta is loosening up its liquor laws at provincial parks and festival sites.

Premier Jason Kenney says starting this May long weekend, the liquor ban imposed on eight remaining provincial parks will be lifted.

The province is also changing regulations to loosen up rules for festival organizers hosting events in municipalities and provincial parks.

Later this summer, the new liquor rules will extend to select provincial park day-use area picnic sites.

The province says rules have been changed to allow event organizers the flexibility to serve drinks where they see fit on festival grounds.

Kenney says it’s time to give responsible adults more freedom to enjoy themselves.

“Today is the beginning of the end of the war on fun,” Kenney told reporters Thursday.

“It’s time to lift prohibition-era restrictions around liquor consumption in Alberta and give adults the freedom to act responsibly.”

This weekend, the liquor ban will be lifted at Aspen Beach, Miquelon Lake, Garner Lake, Dillberry Lake, Pigeon Lake, Whitney Lakes, Jarvis Bay and Wabamun provincial parks.

There is no ban in place at other provincial campgrounds.

