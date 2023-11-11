Alberta Major Crimes Unit investigate homicide in Ponoka

On Nov. 10, Ponoka RCMP located a deceased male in his home on 57 St. in Ponoka.

After an initial investigation, RCMP is treating the death as a homicide.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been deployed and has taken over the investigation.

There is no information to suggest there is a risk to the general public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and the RCMP appreciates the public’s assistance and will actively monitor and follow up on tips.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the ‘P3 Tips’ app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.