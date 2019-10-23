(Black Press Media files)

Alberta man admits to killing sometimes girlfriend; reported death to police

Clifton James Spotted Eagle was charged with second-degree murder

A Calgary man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a woman described as his sometimes girlfriend.

Clifton James Spotted Eagle, who had been charged with second-degree murder, entered the plea Tuesday.

A hearing to set a date for sentencing is expected in December.

The court heard Eagle reported the death of Sylina Ann Curley to police.

The body of the 43-year-old woman was found inside a room at a northwest Calgary motel in December 2018.

A number of pre-sentence reviews have been ordered, including a Gladue report which looks into the background of Indigenous offenders. (CTV Calgary)

The Canadian Press

