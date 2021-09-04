RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Alberta man faces second-degree murder charge in death of six-month-old: RCMP

Police say he also faces charges of causing bodily harm and choking with intent

Alberta RCMP say a 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a baby.

Police say they arrested Tyriq Lyman Kootenay from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation on Wednesday.

They say he has also been charged with causing bodily harm and choking with intent in an altercation involving a 24-year-old woman.

Police say the baby was six months old.

RCMP say Kootenay was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing.

His next court appearance is set for Oct. 5 in Cochrane, Alta., northwest of Calgary.

– The Canadian Press

