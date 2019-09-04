Alberta man facing numerous charges in Hwy. 53 crash

An carjacking and attempt to flee wound up with a huge crash and an arrest in Ponoka.

Jesse Telep, 42, from Bruderheim — about 25 km northeast of Fort Saskatchewan — was taken into custody on Aug. 30 following a serious crash on Hwy. 53 near No Frills.

Around 1:30 p.m., a member of the Integrated Traffic Unit (ITU) saw a suspicious vehicle with a trailer attached parked near the Ponoka A&W. The vehicle and trailer had been reportedly stolen from the Edmonton area.

However, before the officer was able to approached the vehicle, the suspect started to flee on foot.

The suspect was able to carjack a red PT Cruiser that was waiting in the restaurant’s drive-thru and quickly attempted to make his getaway. Fortunately for the the vehicle’s driver, he managed to exit the car, suffering just minor injuries.

Leaving the area at high speed, the suspect hit a bump heading eastbound at the intersection of Hwys. 52 and 2A, which caused him to lose control and rolling the vehicle. It eventually came to a stop, upright and against a chain link fence on the north side of Hwy. 53 across from No Frills.

The suspect was taken to hospital with minor injuries and later taken into custody.

Telep, who at the time was also wanted on a pair of outstanding warrants, has been charged with robbery, forcible confinement, flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Bail was denied and Telep is scheduled to appear in Ponoka Provincial Court on Sept. 6.