Alberta Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women Leela Aheer was gifted a artwork depticting Lacombe’s Flat Iron Building by Mayor Grant Creasey during the 2019 Lacombe Culture and Harvest Festival. (Todd Clolin Vaughan/LACOMBE EXPRESS)

Alberta Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women visits Lacombe

Minister Leela Aheer reaffirms UCP promise to grow culture economy by 25 per cent

Alberta Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women and two-term MLA for Chestermere-Strathmore Leela Aheer was in Lacombe on her first official visit to the city to commemorate Alberta Culture days, which is celebrated the Culture and Harvest Festival in the city.

During her visit, which was part of a province-wide tour during Culture Days, Aheer reaffirmed a UCP government promise to grow the culture economy by 25 per cent, which she said help keep people living in the province.

“Culture is work and art is work. These are valuable items that can be very easily exported out of this province. The premier sees that as a wonderful benefit, but not only that, we also want people to stay here, keeping people in the province and working those jobs,” she said.

Aheer said a strong economy in fields like oil and gas and agriculture bring people to the province, but culture plays a hug part in convincing people to stay in Alberta.

“You have to have a healthy economy and healthy economy is stimulated by people staying in our province and working here. It is very symbiotic and very important,” she said.

One of the first pieces of legislation that will begin the process of growing culture economy will be the Status of the Artist, which according to Aheer is an initiative intended to ensure artists are paid fairly.

“We will lead by example at the provincial level to ensure artists are being paid their value and also we will honour and illuminate the value that art culture brings to our province,” she said.

During her time in Lacombe, Aheer was toured around the city by MLA Ron Orr and Mayor Grant Creasey. The tour included stops to the Central Alberta Woodworkers Guild and other Culture and Harvest Festival locations.

Aheer said she has been overwhelmed by what she has seen during Culture Days in Alberta, which has included several municipalities with many different cultural celebrations.

“I have been so touched and I have been in tears more times than I can count. I am not a crier, but people are so generous in spirit and time. It has been really overwhelming,” she said.

She added she hopes celebrating culture will becomes a year-round celebration in the province.


todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Dark skies: UN meeting reveals a world in a really bad mood

Just Posted

UPDATE: Train drailment on HWY 2A near Blackfalds, Red Deer cleared

Alberta 511 report said derailment is near 2A and RR 272

Nature lovers to unite at Fall Walk at JJ Collett

Attendees can enjoy trails and a free barbecue on Sept. 29

Red Deer-Lacombe Liberal candidate’s now deleted tweet called ‘inappropriate’ by Lacombe councillor

Candidate Tiffany Rose’s Tweets criticized recent BOLT cancellation vote

Former pro ball player bringing skills to Sylvan Lake children

Darren Apels hopes to helps kids hone their skills and go from high school to pro

Upgrades to pedestrian crossing near Steffie Woima approved by Sylvan Lake Council

Town Council approved final design plans for the pedestrian crossing at council’s Sept. 23 meeting

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

Hitmen Stotts hat-trick powers Hitmen past Rebels 5-1

Rebels will look to regroup Tuesday against Blades

Calgary man convicted in five-year-old grandson’s death sentenced to 9 years

Boy’s mother allowed his grandfather to bring him to Canada for what she believed would be a better life

Singh pledges funding for BC Ferries; Scheer talks energy in Alberta

Scheer, Singh campaign in Western Canada – their regions of relative strength

VIDEO: Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Scheer to visit oil-services company in Edmonton as Singh lingers in B.C.

Alberta is very friendly ground for the Conservatives but Edmonton has a few seats the Tories don’t hold

Grown-ups mock children because world view threatened: Thunberg

Activist Greta Thunberg responded to attacks on campaign as students take part in global protests

VIDEO: Teens gather en masse across Canada to demand drastic climate action

Greta Thunberg says if adults are mocking kids, they must feel threatened

Kenney defends oil curtailment program as maximum output inches higher

Province says it will allow large producers to open the taps by another 10,000 bpd in each of November and December

Most Read