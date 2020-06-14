A tornado was spotted near New Dayton, located southwest of Lethbridge, Saturday night, Environment Canada says. Photo via Google maps

Alberta mopping up after storm that brought heavy rain, hail and tornadoes

Environment Canada says a tornado was spotted at 7:37 p.m. near New Dayton

CALGARY — Alberta residents are mopping up after tornadoes were spotted in several southern communities and Calgary was struck Saturday evening by torrential rain and hail.

Environment Canada says a tornado was spotted at 7:37 p.m. near New Dayton, moving 60 km/h to the northeast.

A tornado was seen about 30 minutes later near Barnwell, followed by reports of possible tornadoes in Taber and Brooks.

The weather warning was cancelled around 9:40 p.m. after the storm weakened.

Police in Calgary said many major thoroughfares closed and crews worked to rescue stranded drivers as pooling water caused significant traffic delays.

Calgary Transit said several bus routes experienced delays due to extreme weather and flooding in the city’s northeast, while electricity provider Enmax Corp. reported several weather-related outages in the city.

